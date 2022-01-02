Rival de Bolsonaro, president of France takes command of the Council of the European Union

As of January 1 of this year, France will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. The term lasts six months. In the previous administration, the position was occupied by Slovenia.

A rival to President Jair Bolsonaro, French representative Emmanuel Macron will head the body responsible for coordinating the policies of the countries of the European Union, in areas such as international relations and security, and signing agreements between the bloc and other countries or international organizations.

The Council was created in 1958 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The ministers of the governments of each country in the bloc participate as members.

There are no permanent members – the composition takes place through ten different formations, depending on the subjects discussed in the public sessions, where the gathered authorities consider and vote on legislative projects.

The body is one of the most important institutions of the European Union, alongside the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission.

On the verge of running in April’s presidential election against far-right representatives Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour, Macron declared in a speech Friday 31 at the Elysee Palace that the new year could mark a “change of direction” for the Europe. The head of state expressed concern about issues such as the pandemic and climate change.

In November, Macron even met with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to discuss the fight against the far right. The gesture was understood by specialists as a manifestation of preference for Lula by the Europeans in the 2022 election in Brazil.

Among the challenges to be faced by France, in charge of the Council, is the mediation of the crisis between Russia and the United States on the direction of Ukraine. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden signal the risk of a diplomatic break due to differences over the presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, in the region.