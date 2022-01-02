Roberta Miranda shocks when she detonates Anitta: “Go back to being humble”

In an honest publication on social networks, Roberta Miranda made harsh criticisms against Anitta’s stance; Look

The singer Roberta Miranda left the singer’s fans anitta in shock on social media this weekend by leaving a bold (and controversial) comment on a post on the singer’s official profile.

Without any shame, she criticized the posture of the powerful and stated that she should adopt a more humble posture. It is not known why she directed criticism at the singer.

“I want you to go back to being that humble person from the beginning! May you answer who truly considers you! Kisses from your aunt, my fan”, wrote Roberta Miranda.

In the comments, the declaration of the sertaneja generated many comments. “Anitta is going to her house for a visit on Sunday, you must have a lot of time to spare”, set off one. “Guys, Anita doesn’t have a minute of peace”, criticized another. Xi!

Look:

SHAKEN

In the last days of 2021, anitta she’s already on the lookout for fortune-tellers’ predictions about her life for the next year. This Tuesday (28), she told social media about her search: “When this last week of the year arrives, my life is to look for next year’s forecast from the famous people, so I can see what’s going to happen with me. I love this ‘kikikizinho'”.