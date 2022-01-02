Rockets fired from Gaza into Tel Aviv fall into the sea – News

Two rockets fired from the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip fell on Saturday (1st) in the Mediterranean Sea, in front of the city of Tel Aviv, informed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF, its acronym in English).

Warning sirens did not sound and the missile interception system was not activated, the IDF added in a statement.

Israeli authorities, however, did not say which group was responsible for launching the rockets against Israel.

The Gaza Strip has been subjected to an Israeli blockade for over 15 years. The territory is ruled by the Islamist movement Hamas, but it is also home to other Palestinian armed groups.

“In the first hour of this morning, two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip fell into the Mediterranean Sea in front of the city of Tel Aviv,” the IDF said.

Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war in May 2021, the fourth since the armed Islamist movement took power in Gaza.

Since a fragile ceasefire took effect, five rockets or howitzers have been fired from Gaza into Israeli territory, according to an annual IDF report published Dec. 29.