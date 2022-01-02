Roman Reigns Tests Positive and Fails Day 1

WWE pulled more than a dozen Superstars out of their lineup to try to ensure that Day 1 wasn’t affected by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases that have surfaced at the company, but unfortunately it did.

Less than two hours before the start of main card of Day 1, WWE turned to social media to announce that Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s event. Alternatively, Brock Lesnar will fight for the WWE Championship, turning the title match into a Fatal 5-Way Match.

In reaction to this news and also through social media, Roman Reigns made it clear that he intended to defend the WWE Universal Championship tonight, but unfortunately he tested positive for COVID-19 and because of the protocols he has to comply with, he is not allowed to compete as foreseen.

Finally, the “Tribal Chief” stated that he intends to return to action as soon as possible.

I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022

