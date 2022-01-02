Ronaldo arrives in Belo Horizonte on the anniversary of Cruzeiro and fans await answers – 02/01/2022

On December 18, Ronaldo announced the purchase of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) in Cruzeiro. At that time, he effectively became the owner of Cruzeiro football. After three seasons of failures, with relegation to Series B of the Brazilian Championship and two campaigns without access, Cruzeiro fans celebrated the negotiation with the Phenomenon. It was the hope of better days.

Three weeks after the announcement, the euphoria is much less and there are even doubts about how Cruzeiro’s football will be under Ronaldo’s administration. Since the change of command, with the entry of the former attacker in the place of the board elected by the deliberative council, celestial football has completely changed course. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was dismissed, as well as football director Alexandre Mattos.

There was a hired player who left even before arriving, as happened with defender Sidnei and with right-back Pará. Others will sit down to renegotiate the contracts, whether those who are about to arrive or even those who are already at Toca da Raposa. Ronaldo bought 90% of SAF for R$ 400 million, which made many fans believe in a high investment in football in the first year of operation.

Today (2) Cruzeiro celebrates its 101st anniversary. Ronaldo will be in Belo Horizonte for the first time since buying the club. The Phenomenon already has a defined agenda, such as a meeting with 20 fans, a conversation with former Cruzeiro teammates and an exclusive Live for members. The promise is that Ronaldo will solve all the doubts of the fans.

Since buying the club, on December 18, Ronaldo has manifested himself only twice. But in none of them did he go into details about the club’s football. The speech has always been in the sense of the challenge that lies ahead, as in the letter he posted to the fans on December 19th.

Ronaldo’s first interview as the owner of Cruzeiro is scheduled for the 3rd, at 11 am, in a virtual way.