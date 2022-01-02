Ronaldo picks up covid and embezzles Cruzeiro at the club’s birthday party – 02/01/2022

Cruzeiro announced this morning that former player Ronaldo, who bought the club at the end of last year, tested positive for covid-19. Therefore, he will not participate in the celebration of Cruzeiro’s 101st anniversary.

According to Cruzeiro, Ronaldo is doing well, with mild symptoms and, on medical advice, is now in rest and social isolation.

This would be the first time Ronaldo would travel to Belo Horizonte since he announced, on December 18, the purchase of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) in Cruzeiro. The Phenomenon had a defined agenda, such as a meeting with 20 fans, a conversation with former Cruzeiro teammates and an exclusive live for the members. Everything was cancelled.

Ronaldo’s first steps as a top hat

After three seasons of failures, with relegation to Series B of the Brazilian Championship and two campaigns without access, Cruzeiro fans celebrated the negotiation with the Phenomenon. It was the hope of better days.

Three weeks after the announcement, the euphoria is much less and there are even doubts about how Cruzeiro’s football will be under Ronaldo’s administration. Since the change of command, with the entry of the former attacker in the place of the board elected by the deliberative council, celestial football has completely changed course. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was dismissed, as well as football director Alexandre Mattos.

There was a hired player who left even before arriving, as happened with defender Sidnei and with right-back Pará. Others will sit down to renegotiate the contracts, whether those who are about to arrive or even those who are already at Toca da Raposa. Ronaldo bought 90% of SAF for R$ 400 million, which made many fans believe in a high investment in football in the first year of operation.