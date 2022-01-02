Ronaldo tests positive for covid-19 and misses Cruzeiro’s anniversary – Rádio Itatiaia





Cruzeiro announced this Sunday morning (2) that forward Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, the ‘Phenomenon’ will not be present in Fox’s 101st birthday celebrations.

In the statement, the club says that the majority member of the club has mild symptoms and, on medical advice, will be in rest and social isolation. A series of schedules was planned for this Sunday. Among them, meetings with partners and a press conference. Ronaldo would also have lunch with businessman Pedro Lourenço, the main celestial sponsor.

“The Phenomenon is sorry for not being able to participate in the activities planned for the next few days, but soon we will announce the new schedule of his arrival in Belo Horizonte, of Live with 5 Star Partners, of the meeting with the Supporting Partners and press conference.

The club also stated that the traditional anniversary celebration mass is held at 4:30 pm at the Igreja de São Sebastião. “We remember that we are going through a pandemic and every care to avoid transmission of covid-19 is extremely necessary”, he added.

Ronaldo is doing well, with mild symptoms and, on medical advice, is now in rest and social isolation. The fact prevents him from participating in Live from this January 2nd, an important date for the club’s anniversary celebration throughout the Cruzeiro nation. – Cruise ?? (@Cruise) January 2, 2022

