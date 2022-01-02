Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 and will not be presented by Cruzeiro today

Cruzeiro announced this Sunday morning (2), the club’s 101st anniversary date, that Ronaldo Fenômeno will not participate in the schedules organized around his presentation in the new role of majority partner of the team after the purchase of 90% of the shares in celestial SAF. The former player and world idol tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to leave the festivities, which included a breakfast with Diamond members and also a live for the 5 Star Member.

RELEASE Cruzeiro reports that this Sunday morning Ronaldo Nazário tested positive for Covid-19. This makes it impossible for him to go to Belo Horizonte today, as well as his presence in the commemorative actions for the club’s anniversary. pic.twitter.com/73JB77nLKm — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) January 2, 2022

New dates and the rescheduling of schedules will be announced by the club in the coming days. The club also detailed the medical situation of the phenomenon, which is well, with mild symptoms.

“Ronaldo is fine, with mild symptoms and, on medical advice, is now in rest and social isolation. This fact prevents him from participating in Live this January 2nd, an important date for the club’s anniversary celebration throughout the Cruzeiro nation”, pointed out the Cruise.

The celebrations of the heavenly anniversary will continue this Sunday, with the traditional mass of São Sebastião, in Barro Preto, at 4:30 pm. The audience will be limited due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

The Phenomenon is sorry for not being able to participate in the activities planned for the next few days, but soon we will announce the new schedule of his arrival in Belo Horizonte, of Live with 5 Star Partners, of the meeting with the Supporting Partners and press conference. — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) January 2, 2022

The traditional Mass celebrating the 101st anniversary of the Cruzeiro is held at 4:30 pm at the Igreja de São Sebastião. We remind you that we are going through a pandemic and every care to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 is extremely necessary. — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruise) January 2, 2022

Cruzeiro chose not to hold any public event due to the pandemic. In the last weeks of December, a big celebration was considered, but the club opted for the digital solution. Ronaldo’s team should, however, be present at Toca da Raposa II this week, as the squad is scheduled to perform again next Tuesday, January 4th.

The club is expected to announce earlier this week a new coaching staff after the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, in addition to solving other contractual issues with the players in the squad. Ronaldo and his team have been seeking to cut spending on football, cutting the squad’s payroll by two-thirds. It is the management shock to operationalize the club, which became SAF precisely after a very serious financial crisis and a debt of R$ 1 billion.

