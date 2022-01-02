Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19 and won’t participate in Cruzeiro’s anniversary events | cruise

More Cruise News
According to the press office of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo has mild symptoms and, on medical advice, is at rest. The former player finds himself in social isolation.
Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 and postponed the trip to Belo Horizonte for events at Cruzeiro — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos
The club informs that, soon, it will disclose the new schedule of the former player in the capital of Minas Gerais. Ronaldo’s events were planned with supporters, live and in person, as well as a press conference, on Monday, when he would answer questions about the beginning of the management at the head of Cruzeiro football.
Even without the presence of the former player, the traditional mass in celebration of the club’s anniversary, at São Sebastião church, in Barro Preto, Belo Horizonte, is held for this Sunday afternoon.
Cruzeiro’s squad will return to training next Tuesday, starting their pre-season work at Toca da Raposa. Still without a coach, after the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, dismissed by the new command of football in Cruzeiro, Ronaldo was expected to announce the name of the new coach before the athletes’ reappearance.
Ronaldo Fenômeno was expected at the re-introduction of the Cruzeiro squad, next Tuesday — Photo: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters
Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano, 38, is preferred by the new board of directors at Cruzeiro to take Luxembourg’s place in charge of the team’s coach. Former coach of Pachuca-MEX, Pezzolano is an old acquaintance of director Paulo André and fits the profile sought by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management.
In December, the former Cruzeiro striker announced the purchase of 90% of SAF shares of the Minas Gerais team for R$ 400 million. Ronaldo, 45, currently also owns Valladolid, a club in the Second Division of Spain. In 2018, it acquired 51% of the shares for 30 million euros. The expectation is that there will be greater interaction between the clubs now.