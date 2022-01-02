Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Another case of Covid-19 in the sports world. This time, Ronaldo was the one who tested positive for the disease. The information was disclosed by Cruzeiro through an official statement this Sunday morning (02).

The diagnosis makes it impossible for the former player and now “owner” of the Minas Gerais club to take part in the anniversary celebrations planned to celebrate the institution’s 102 years.

According to what has been published, Ronaldo is doing well and with few symptoms of the disease, but he will remain at rest as a result of medical advice.

See the official statement:

Cruzeiro reports that this Sunday morning Ronaldo Nazário tested positive for Covid-19. This makes it impossible for him to go to Belo Horizonte today, as well as his presence in the commemorative actions for the club’s anniversary.

Ronaldo is doing well, with mild symptoms and, on medical advice, is now in rest and social isolation. The fact prevents him from participating in Live from this January 2nd, an important date for the club’s anniversary celebration throughout the Cruzeiro nation.

The Phenomenon is sorry for not being able to participate in the activities planned for the next few days, but soon we will announce the new schedule of his arrival in Belo Horizonte, of Live with 5 Star Partners, of the meeting with the Supporting Partners and press conference.

The traditional Mass celebrating the 101st anniversary of the Cruzeiro is held at 4:30 pm at the Igreja de São Sebastião.

We remind you that we are going through a pandemic and every care to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 is extremely necessary.