Rooster: Carlos Carvalhal was also in Flamengo’s crosshairs, as well as Jorge Jesus – Rádio Itatiaia

Galo’s second option to take over the club’s technical command, Carlos Carvalhal – as well as Jorge Jesus – was also in Flamengo’s crosshairs before the Rio club agreed with Paulo Sousa to replace Renato Gaúcho.

During the period in which the directors of rubro-negro Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel were in Portugal looking for a new coach, they even looked for the current coach of Braga.

However, at the time, Carvalhal guaranteed that he had a contract with Braga and repeated, as in several previous surveys he received, that any agreement would have to go through the club’s board of directors. At Braga, Carlos Carvalhal made history as a player and coach.

“To leave a club that is my skin and my home, only if the club understands that it can make a good deal or that I shouldn’t continue. I’m fulfilling my contract, doing my best,” said the Portuguese at the time.

Option for the Rooster

Now, another Brazilian football giant is interested in his work. If they can’t close with Jorge Jesus, Atlético have the task of taking the coach who is experiencing a great moment at the club from Braga. “2021 was an absolutely fantastic year with SC Braga: 3 finals played; a cup of Portugal; 2 qualifiers for the 16th of the Europa League final; debut of 10 young people from the training in the 1st team; significant financial income from asset appreciation”, wrote the trainer on the social network at 11:30 am on December 30th.

In the comments, dozens of Flamengo fans commented asking about the reason why he didn’t go to Gávea. Now, Carlos Carvalhal is on the radar of the athletic fan, who may have the Portuguese in Cidade do Galo as a substitute for Cuca.

