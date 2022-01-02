Rose is unmasked and is in Guilherme’s crosshairs · TV News

Rose’s (Barbara Colen) life will get a lot more complicated in The More Life the Better!. The former model will have her relationship with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) discovered by Guilherme (Mateus Solano), who will go mad with jealousy and decide to catch the two of them in the Globo telenovela.

Everything will happen because of a setup by Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), who could never stand her own daughter-in-law and who will now have in her hands a crucial piece of evidence to end her: a photo that proves that Rose and Neném were a couple.

The elderly woman will try to show the image to her son, however, she will be tripped by her own husband, Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes). He will steal the photograph to prevent the woman from proceeding with her frame.

However, after an argument with the bitch, the lawyer will be sick and will need to be operated on. The villain will take advantage of the situation to recover the image and place it among her son’s belongings.

At the chapter set to air on Saturday (8) , the surgeon will find the image and be shocked. From there, he will be focused on busting his wife with the athlete.

Chapter summary

Monday, 3/1 (Chapter 37)

Paula tells the story of the daughter she lost to Ingrid. The team does not accept Neném’s apology. Guilherme is bothered by Tigger being with Tina. Flávia leaves and Gabriel gets upset. Teak threatens Neném after he refuses her proposal. Guilherme is surprised when Rose comments that she met Neném in Europe.

Celina talks to Osvaldo about Neném’s achievements. Paula and Carmen are going to have lunch together. Teak lies about Neném and Trombada takes satisfaction. Guilherme asks Tigger not to get close to Tina’s father. Paula leaves the restaurant with Carmen’s bag. Rose complains about Tina and Tigger’s relationship. Teak makes a video defaming Neném.

Tuesday, 4/1 (Chapter 38)

Neném’s family is devastated by the repercussion of Teca’s video. Carmem hides from Flávia and Marcelo is relieved. Rose is suspicious of Celina’s behavior. Tigger shows the video of Neném to her parents. Nedda, ex-wives and daughters are rude to Neném. Joana confesses her love for Guilherme to Rose. Paula gets furious when she finds out the reason for Trombada and Baby’s argument.

Guilherme is unable to convince Joana to participate in the project at his clinic. Conrado tells him that Roni will work for him. Leco and Neco are fired and blame Betina. Daniel finds the photo Celine hides from Rose. Neném and Paula reconcile. Nedda goes to talk to Roni and questions her son about the injuries. Leco and Neco threaten Betina. Celina demands to talk to Guilherme about Rose.

Wednesday, 5/1 (Chapter 39)

Celina can’t find Rose’s photo, and Guilherme gets annoyed at her mother’s teasing. Paula doesn’t let Neném break her promise. Roni manipulates Nedda. Betina faces Leco and Neco. Paula gets annoyed with Marcelo because of Flávia. Daniel talks to Rose. Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes. Paula threatens to fire Marcelo. Tina fights at school because of her father and Jandira sends Baby to go to the girl’s school.

Flávia comments about the woman who appeared at Marcelo’s house and Paula believes she is Carmen. Gabriel sees Flávia with Paula and gets excited. Celina offends Daniel and demands that he return Rose’s photo. Gabriel meets Flávia at Terrare Cosmetics. Tina mistreats Baby. Daniel suffers a heart attack because of Celina, and Guilherme supports him.

Thursday, 6/1 (Chapter 40)

Guilherme and Celina rush Daniel to the clinic. Guilherme finds out that Daniel needs to be operated on and calls Joana. Baby loses her saint’s medal and Murilo finds it. Rose tells Celina that Joana is in love with Guilherme. Neném tells the family that she’s going to the interior of São Paulo. Ingrid decides to go to Cosmetics Terrare dressed in Paula’s outfit.

Marcelo and Flávia make a presentation about the new cosmetic and Paula is excited. Neném asks Osvaldo to take care of his family. Ingrid hears Paula praise Flávia and is devastated. Baby sees Death and realizes that he lost his medal. Paula intercepts Neném’s bus.

Friday, 7/1 (Chapter 41)

Paula can’t convince Baby to return home. Joana expels Guilherme from the surgical center. Flávia encourages Paula not to give up on Neném. Guilherme sees Death and decides to operate on his father. Celina takes Rose’s photo from Daniel’s belongings. Ingrid talks to Bianca. Paula decides to talk to América’s board and makes a proposal to the team.

Murilo returns Neném’s medal and Bianca helps Ingrid get closer to the musician. Paula demands that Trombada return Osvaldo’s car. Guilherme hugs Joana after the surgery and Celina notices Rose’s discomfort. Paula and Osvaldo intercept Neném’s bus with a helicopter.

Saturday, 8/1 (Chapter 42)

Paula convinces Neném to return home with her. Flávia discovers that Odete met her mother. Carmem is thinking about sabotaging Paula’s new line of cosmetics. Tigger tries to convince Tina to get along with Baby. Celina places the photo of Rose and Baby in Joana’s project document folder and hands it to Guilherme. Paula thanks Flávia’s advice.

Rose takes the folder to see the dossier, but Guilherme won’t let her. Ingrid thinks of Murilo. Neném tells Nedda what Paula did for him. Celina sees Joana’s folder with Rose and is distressed. Flávia is treated in a shop. Celina lies to Daniel. Tina can’t forgive Baby. Guilherme sees the photo of Neném and Rose together.

