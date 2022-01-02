Rueda details more optimistic work per season than 2021 and sends a message: “I should never have left”

Fans of Santástico received the arrival of 2022 with the hope of better and more positive days in Vila Belmiro. For this to happen, it is enough for the club to be competitive in the championships in which Peixe will compete. As the first act of the year, the president of Alvinegro Praiano, Andres Rueda sent a message to the fans and addressed the work that the club is doing for a better season for Santos.

“To the fan, the word is patience! Always take into account that the management is working tirelessly for the good of the club in every way, financially, in football,” said Rueda, to then point out optimistic looks compared to what was experienced in 2021, when the agent assumed the administration of the Vila.

“Our goal is to increasingly take the Santos name to the top, from where it should never have left. 2022, for sure, will be better than 2021 and worse than 2023, because every year we have and will improve more”, declared the president. In fact, the season for Santos presented complicated challenges, for the management, the fight was centered on seeking balance in the accounts, already on the field, the battle was so that relegation did not become a reality in the Brasileirão.

So far, Santos has only announced the hiring of midfielder Bruno Oliveira, however, they are negotiating the hiring of defender Eduardo Bauermann and midfielder Nathan. On the latter, To convince Atlético-MG to release Nathan, Rueda offered a million reais on loan. In addition, Nicola said that the Santos agent volunteered to pay 100% of the athlete’s salary. With that, Peixe must win the battle for the player, which was also coveted by teams like Fluminense, América and Fortaleza.