Rueda details more optimistic work per season than 2021 and sends a message: “I should never have left”

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Rueda details more optimistic work per season than 2021 and sends a message: “I should never have left” 5 Views

saints

Presidente do Peixe addressed the fans of Santástico and asked for

Rafael Leitão

Per Rafael Leitão

Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC
Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC
Rafael Leitão

Fans of Santástico received the arrival of 2022 with the hope of better and more positive days in Vila Belmiro. For this to happen, it is enough for the club to be competitive in the championships in which Peixe will compete. As the first act of the year, the president of Alvinegro Praiano, Andres Rueda sent a message to the fans and addressed the work that the club is doing for a better season for Santos.

“To the fan, the word is patience! Always take into account that the management is working tirelessly for the good of the club in every way, financially, in football,” said Rueda, to then point out optimistic looks compared to what was experienced in 2021, when the agent assumed the administration of the Vila.

“Our goal is to increasingly take the Santos name to the top, from where it should never have left. 2022, for sure, will be better than 2021 and worse than 2023, because every year we have and will improve more”, declared the president. In fact, the season for Santos presented complicated challenges, for the management, the fight was centered on seeking balance in the accounts, already on the field, the battle was so that relegation did not become a reality in the Brasileirão.

So far, Santos has only announced the hiring of midfielder Bruno Oliveira, however, they are negotiating the hiring of defender Eduardo Bauermann and midfielder Nathan. On the latter, To convince Atlético-MG to release Nathan, Rueda offered a million reais on loan. In addition, Nicola said that the Santos agent volunteered to pay 100% of the athlete’s salary. With that, Peixe must win the battle for the player, which was also coveted by teams like Fluminense, América and Fortaleza.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians’ key player at the 2012 World Cup, Guerrero turns 38

Rivellino and Viola, Corinthians’ 20th century idols, celebrate their birthdays this Saturday. Along with them, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved