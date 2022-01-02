Sanitarian criticizes pandemic cruise authorization

For the sanitary doctor and professor of Public Health and Epidemiology at the São Camilo University Center, Sérgio Zanetta, the decision by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to recommend the suspension of the cruise ship season was correct and, even later, late.

“Anvisa takes a decision that should have been foreseen. Chronic of an announced disease”, he said in an interview with CNN Brasil this afternoon. The expert believes that the circulation of passenger ships at the present time should not even have been authorized.

The problem is someone authorizing the cruise season with the epidemiological picture we have. That’s totally out of the question.

Sérgio Zanetta, health practitioner and professor of Public Health and Epidemiology

He highlighted that vaccines against covid-19 are essential to prevent severe cases of the disease, but as they do not completely prevent the transmission of the virus, other precautions must still be taken.

“As long as there is sustained transmission of covid, this type of event is not recommended,” he said. “Holding events outdoors still has some sense, in confined environments like on a ship, that’s totally out of place,” he added.

Zanetta classified the cruises as “traps”, since most of them are completely closed, with the use of refrigeration, which recirculates the air. He explained that in this scenario, the probability of spreading the infection is much higher than in open environments.

“This is what could be foreseen as a situation that has already been announced by the circumstances. Even if I request proof of vaccination and take prior exams, there are some possible failures”, he said.