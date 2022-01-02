São Paulo ”ignores” Rogério Ceni’s request and definitively negotiates player

Player would be used by the coach next season, but was traded

São Paulo is preparing the squad for the next season. After a bad year in 2021, even with the title of the Campeonato Paulista, the board dismissed about 10 athletes who were on the squad and hired three players. Alisson, Rafinha and Jandrei will be the news for 2022.

In addition to them, players who were on loan last season were evaluated by Rogério Ceni and some must have experience with the squad in pre-season training and the start of the Campeonato Paulista. Names like Danilo Gomes, Toró and Rafael Vinícius are athletes who have returned.

The main name is defender Lucas Kal, a highlight of América-MG in the Campeonato Brasileiro, taking the club from Minas Gerais for the first time in its history to the Copa Libertadores da América. But, according to Super Sports, Coelho got the player’s permanent contract right.

Kal has a loan contract until May 31st and the following day will have an extension of the contract until 2024. São Paulo keeps a percentage of the athlete, aiming at having a financial return in the future, but the values ​​were not disclosed. The defender had offers from other clubs in the country, but preferred to stay with America.