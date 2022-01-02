São Silvestre runner-up looks at Paris 2024: “Every athlete’s dream”

Daniel Nascimento is enjoying his best year as a professional long distance runner. The 23-year-old Brazilian has been standing out on the international scene and this Friday he was runner-up at the 96th edition of São Silvestre, behind only Ethiopian Belay Bezabh. His biggest goal, however, is the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Even at a young age, Daniel Nascimento already owns the second best brand of a Brazilian long distance racer in street competitions. This year, in Valencia, the Brazilian clocked 2h06min11s, a little above Ronaldo da Costa, who has 2h06min05s as the best time.



Daniel’s big dream is the Paris Games because he was not very successful in Tokyo 2020. This year, the Brazilian started the marathon in Japan well and even ran side by side with the legend Eliud Kipchoge, who won the gold Olympic, but ended up dropping out of the race due to hyperthermia.

To have more success in the next Olympics, Daniel Nascimento intends to return to Kenya to continue his preparation with local runners. The Brazilian traveled to the African country to absorb techniques and customs from the best runners in the world and has been proving that the investment made was not in vain.

“Thinking about 2024, I have to stay at the home of champions, in Kenya, and focus on the Olympic Games, because every athlete’s dream is to reach the Olympic Games, represent their country well and be among the top three in the world” , said Daniel.

This time, however, the trend is for the runner to join his girlfriend in the African country. Graziele Zarri finished the 2021 São Silvestre in seventh place and also intends to evolve in the “Terra da Corrida”.

“I’m more focused on evolution, for being a young athlete, for being in a very good moment. With wisdom, discipline, rest and a lot of hard work, everything will work out”, he concluded.

