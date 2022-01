Saturday sporting events live on TV and Internet; see schedule (1/1/2022)

7:50 am – FIS Cross-Country World Cup – Men’s & Women’s (Sprint) – Star+

9:30 am – English Championship: Arsenal x Manchester City – Espn Brasil

9:30 am – Premier League Serie B: Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough – Star+

10:00 – FIS World Cup – Ski Jumping Men’s – Star+

10:30 am – Dakar Rally 2022: start – Fox Sports

11:00 – English Rugby League: Sale Sharks vs. Wasps – Star+

12:00 – English Championship: Watford x Tottenham – Espn Brasil

12:00 – English Championship Series B: Blackpool x Hull City – Star+

12:00 – North Irish Championships: Ballymena United vs. Portadown – Onefootball

12:00 – North Irish Championships: Crusaders vs. Carrick Rangers – Onefootball

12:00 – North Irish Championships: Dungannon Swifts vs. Portadown – Onefootball

12:00 – North Irish Championships: Coleraine vs. Warrenpoint Town – Onefootball

12:00 – United Rugby Championship: Dragons x Cardiff – Star+

13:00 – FIS World Cup – Ski Jumping Women’s – Star+

1:30 pm – English Rugby League: Exeter Chiefs vs. Bristol Bears – Star+

2:00 pm – College Football: Penn State vs. Arkansas – Star+

14:00 – College Football: North Carolina vs. Boston College – Star+

14:00 – FIS World Cup Snowboard Races – Star+

2:00 pm – College Football: West Virginia vs. Texas – Star+

2:15 pm – United Rugby Championship: Scarlets vs. Ospreys – Star+

2:15 pm – United Rugby Championship: Connacht vs. Munster – Star+

14:30 – English Championship: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham – Espn Brasil

3:00 pm – NHL: Montreal Canadiens x Florida Panthers – Star+

3:00 pm – College Football: Iowa vs. Kentucky – Star+

3:00 pm – College Football: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame – Espn

3:00 pm – NHL: Buffalo Sabers vs. Boston Bruins – Star+

3:00 pm – NHL: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Star+

4:00 pm – NHL: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators – Star+

4:00 pm – NHL: Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders – Star+

4:00 pm – Men’s College Basketball: Baylor vs. Iowa State – Star+

16:35 – United Rugby Championship: Ulster vs Leinster – Star+

4:00 pm – Men’s College Basketball: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech – Star+

18:00 – Men’s College Basketball: Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech – Star+

19:00 – Boxing: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno – Fox Sports

19:00 – College Football: Utah v Ohio State – Fox Sports

7:10 pm – College Football: Command Center-Utah vs. Ohio State – Star+

20:00 – ATP Cup – BandSports

20:00 – Men’s College Basketball: Wake Forest x Miami – Star+

8:30 pm – NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans – sportv2

9:00 pm – NHL: St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild – Espn2

21:00 – NHL: Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Star+

22:00 – Boxing: Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin – Fox Sports

22:00 – Men’s College Basketball: Virginia x Syracuse – Star+

22:00 – Men’s College Basketball: Kansas State vs. Oklahoma – Star+

23:00 – NBA: Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz – Espn

23:30 – College Football: Baylor vs. Ole Miss – Espn2

00:00 – NHL: Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken – Star+

00:30 – NHL: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings – Star+

*Brasilia times

**schedule subject to change

***events not yet reported by the broadcasters can be added to the agenda

