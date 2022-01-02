Saúde says it will evaluate cruise suspension for covid-19

After the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the temporary suspension of the cruise season in the country, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday, 1, that “it will evaluate the appropriate measures” to be taken. Two ships sailing along the Brazilian coast, the MSC Splendida and the Costa Diadema, had covid-19 outbreaks at the end of the year.

Published on Friday, 31, Anvisa’s recommendation is based on the current epidemiological scenario, aggravated by the arrival of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. In the document, the agency emphasizes that the data available so far indicate the potential for Ômicron to spread, faster than other variants.







Ship Costa Diadema, from Costa Cruises, which was docked in Salvador; Anvisa suspended the vessel’s activities after an outbreak of covid-19 Photo: RELEASE/MARCELO MARTINS/CITY OFFICE OF SANTOS/Estadão

Anvisa also cited the decision of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which raised the alert level of contagion of the Sars-Cov-2 virus while traveling. “The CDC, as of yesterday, 12/30, updated the “COVID-19 Travel Health Notice” alert level from 3 to 4, the highest possible level, which reflects the increase in cases aboard cruise ships since the identification of the Ômicron variant,” the agency noted.

Anvisa’s recommendation also considered that, even in the face of Operational Plans for the resumption of the cruise season in the scope of States and municipalities, “there have been difficulties imposed by local entities in view of the need for eventual landings of positive cases”. The plans establish the conditions for health care for passengers disembarked in their territories and for the local execution of epidemiological surveillance.

According to the Ministry of Health, the analysis of future measures will be carried out in conjunction with other folders that deal with the issue. The resumption of cruise operations in Brazil was authorized by an Interministerial Ordinance – Civil House, Justice and Public Security, Health and Infrastructure -, of October 5th, which became effective on November 1st.

“The authorization (…) and the operation of vessels carrying passengers, in national ports, is conditioned (sic) to the previous edition of the Ordinance by the Ministry of Health, which must provide for the epidemiological scenario, the definition of the situations considered outbreaks of covid-19 in vessels and the conditions for complying with the quarantine of passengers and vessels”, says the ordinance.

The two cruises had 146 confirmed cases of the disease. At MSC Splendida, 51 crew and 27 passengers with covid were identified. On the Costa Diadema, there were 68 cases – 56 crew and 12 passengers.

Anvisa interrupted the activities of the Costa Diadema, which was moored at the Port of Salvador, on the afternoon of Thursday, 30. The measure was adopted after an epidemiological investigation by the agency and technicians from the Health Secretariats of Bahia and Salvador point to a community broadcast of covid, level 4, on the vessel.

The cruise would end this Monday, 3, at the Port of Santos. Covid passengers will be isolated in hotels offered by the cruise operator. Residents of Salvador were allowed to disembark. The rest will go to Santos, where it will undergo new tests against covid to leave the ship.

“The vessel may proceed, subject to on-board restrictions, to the Port of Santos. This means that all non-essential activities on the Costa Diadema must be interrupted and that the sanitary safety protocols inside the vessel must be complied with, until its final destination in Santos,” informed Anvisa. “According to vessel reports, among passengers who tested positive for covid-19, the vast majority are asymptomatic, with only a few people with mild symptoms.”

The MSC Splendida has been moored at the Port of Santos since Thursday, 30. According to Anvisa, “the disembarkation of passengers will take place in accordance with sanitary safety protocols”.

“The positive ones should continue, on land, the isolation started on the vessel and will be monitored by the Strategic Information Centers on Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the destination cities”, informed the agency. “The other passengers will undergo Covid-19 detection tests before disembarking. These passengers will be transported in specific vehicles, under the responsibility of the cruise operator.”