SC returns to high-level regions on Covid’s risk map after three weeks in the blue

Santa Catarina once again had two high-level regions (yellow color) in the Covid-19 risk map after three consecutive weeks with all state in moderate (blue color). The update from the Health Department was released this Saturday (1).

The risk map is divided into four levels represented by different colors: very severe (red), severe (orange), high (yellow) and moderate (blue). Over each week, the 17 regions are classified according to the coronavirus situation at the site.

This week, the Northeast and Midwest regions had a worsening in the monitoring index, which contributed to moving from the moderate to the high level in the risk map.

According to the State, the monitoring index, which reflects vaccination coverage and the weekly variation of cases, worsened in all regions because it was influenced by the number of cases reported in recent days after the release of data from the Ministry of Health, which they were held back by the hacker attack.

In addition, the Northeast region also had an increase in the attention capacity index. She was classified at the serious level, having an occupation of 41%, according to the State. Meanwhile, the other regions had occupancy close to or below 20%.

