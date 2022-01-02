Scientists Reveal New sintomasmicron Variant Symptoms | The net

Patients analyzed by a health insurance company reveal a change in the body that may appear before other and more common symptoms.



A finding made by experts at Discovery Health, a health insurance company in South Africa, may help those who still cannot differentiate between the omicron and the common flu. The new variant of the coronavirus presents, even before the common symptoms of sneezing and runny nose, an inflammation in the throat, which makes the person hoarse.

However, doctors warn that there is no pain as with regular inflammation as with delta-variant infections, the throat becomes rough, which causes hoarseness. Information is from The Sun newspaper.

The experts reached the conclusion after analyzing a large group of patients infected by omicron. In addition to a sore throat, pain in the lower back was also described by the infected, the two symptoms not being identified in other variants.

Tim Spector, responsible for the study, said that the description of the patients defines the symptom as “uncommon, a sore throat they never had before”. The specialist asked that everyone who experiences the symptom take a pharmacy test and adopt isolation. If possible, it is advised to compare the result of the rapid test with a PCR.

Other common symptoms of the variant that appear before the complete development of the disease in the body are:

Runny nose/congestion;

Headache; Fatigue;

Sneezing;

night sweats;

Body pain.

Doctors also ask that the population take the booster dose, considered essential to combat the effects of omicron.

Information – Correio Braziliense