see 10 cars priced below the new IPI exemption ceiling

On Friday (31), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the exemption from Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for the purchase of new vehicles by People with Disabilities (PCD) until 2026. First of all, it should be clarified that Bill 5149/20 was approved in the Chamber of Deputies at the beginning of December. So, the price of vehicles that can be purchased tax-exemptly increased from R$ 140 thousand to R$ 200 thousand. In addition to benefiting the PCD public, the new rule applies to taxi drivers and application drivers.

So the Car Journal listed 10 models that meet the standards that have been in effect since January 1, 2022. In any case, there are no cars for PCD. In other words, there are models that meet the new rules. Thus, the prices below are the ones suggested by the assemblers for the entry versions of the respective lines. All, as determined by law, are produced in Brazil. However, the law allows the purchase of vehicles made in other Mercosur countries. Check the options for PCD:

1st) Jeep Renegade Limited AT: BRL 135,990

Felipe Rau/Estadão

Although it’s about to switch engines and receive a slight visual update, the Renegade Jeep can be a good choice. With a flexible 1.8 turbo engine up to 139 hp, it has a six-speed automatic transmission and good internal space. However, the trunk, of only 276 liters, is the main negative point. In the list of standard items there is an 8.4-inch screen and media center with cell phone mirroring through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As well as two-zone air conditioning, on-site switch and, for security, electronic stability and traction controls.

2) Toyota Corolla GLi: BRL 132,890

Rafael Arbex / ESTADÃO

THE Toyota Corolla it is the best-selling midsize sedan in Brazil. Among the merits, in addition to the good flexible 2.0 16V engine of up to 177 hp (ethanol), it has the efficient CVT exchange that simulates 10 gears. In the list of standard equipment, there are highlights such as seven air bags, rear camera and multimedia with a 10-inch center screen.

3°) Nissan Kicks 1.6 Exclusive: R$134,190

Nissan/Disclosure

Good workmanship, including seat upholstery, full-LED headlamps and even a Bose branded sound system are among the standard features of the Nissan Kicks. The compact SUV of the Japanese brand comes with a flexible 1.6 engine with 114 hp of maximum power with both ethanol and gasoline. The exchange is automatic of the CVT type.

4°) Honda HR-V Touring: R$ 164,300

Honda/Disclosure

Honda’s SUV will gain new generation soon. However, it remains an excellent option for those looking for a comfortable car with good mechanics. The 1.5 16V turbo flexible engine generates a maximum power of 173 hp. It has a CVT automatic transmission that simulates 7 gears. And, like the other models above, it has front wheel drive. In the equipment package of the Honda HR-V Touring there are sunroof, full-LED lighting, blind spot warning and start&stop. The system, which turns the engine off and on by itself at traffic light stops, for example, reduces fuel consumption.

5th) Honda City EX: R$ 108,300

Honda/Disclosure

In a new generation, which is now coming to the market, the Honda City is keeping an eye on the Civic’s clientele, which has gone out of line. In this sense, it had a new look and a flexible 1.5 engine with 126 hp with direct fuel injection. The CVT automatic transmission simulates 7 gears. In addition, since the entry-level version, EX, comes with six air bags, multimedia center with an 8″ screen, 16″ alloy wheels and a tire pressure sensor, among others.

6th) Volkswagen Taos Highline: BRL 197,590

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Launched in 2021 in Brazil, the Volkswagen Taos it competes with models like the Jeep Compass. And, even in the top version, Highline, it fits into the new IPI exemption rules. Very complete, this configuration comes with items such as adaptive speed control, automatic emergency braking and front and rear obstacle sensors. In addition, it has a flexible 1.4 turbo engine that generates up to 150 hp of power. In turn, the six-speed automatic transmission.

7th) Volkswagen T-Cross Sense 200 TSI: BRL 103,550

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Continues after the ad

For those looking for a more affordable model, the Volkswagen T-Cross Sense is a good choice. The engine is the smart 1.0 flexible turbo of up to 128 hp and the gearbox is six-speed automatic. This option has good package of items. Among the highlights is a ramp start assistant and automatic activation of headlights and windshield wipers. As well as air conditioning. However, the model does not bring the new VW Play multimedia center, which is present in the more expensive versions.

8th) Chevrolet Tracker: BRL 109,970

Chevrolet/Disclosure

In terms of safety, there are six air bags. And for convenience, wi-fi on board. For convenience, it has a self-parking system. We are talking about the Chevrolet Tracker. This good option of compact SUV has a table of R$ 109,970 in the LT configuration. In the mechanical part, the engine is the 1.0 turbo of up to 116 hp. The six-speed automatic gearbox is practically a mandatory item for the PCD public.

9th) Citroën C4 Cactus Live: R$ 105,590

Werther Santana/Estadão

The only car sold by Citroën in Brazil, the C4 Cactus has 1.6 16V flexible engine with up to 118 hp of power. In addition to the six-speed automatic transmission, the SUV has good ground clearance. Well equipped, it features a ramp start assistant, rear camera, digital air conditioning and multimedia center with a 7″ screen. Soon, the brand will launch in the country the new generation of the C3, which will become a compact SUV .

10) Toyota Corolla Cross XRX Hybrid: BRL 197,290

Toyota/Disclosure

Considered one of the main launches of 2021, the corolla cross falls under the rules for exemption from IPI for PCD even in the top version. In other words, the XRX Hybrid, whose table starts at R$197,290. So it’s the only SUV on our list with a flexible hybrid system. In other words, it has a 101 hp combustion engine and an electric 72 hp engine. The exchange is automatic, CVT type and a good list of equipment. As standard, it has two-zone digital automatic air conditioning and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Jornal do Carro is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.