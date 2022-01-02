see 8 home remedies to get better faster

Influenza cases caused by the influenza virus have increased in the last two months, causing outbreaks in some Brazilian states. The increased circulation of the virus brought an additional concern to people, considering that some symptoms coincide with those of Covid-19.

Influenza’s fatality rate, however, is much lower than that of coronavirus infection. However, in the first few days, the symptoms of influenza – runny nose, headache, sore throat, fever and cough – are usually strong and cause great discomfort.

Home remedies for flu include foods rich in vitamin C and medicinal plants with anti-inflammatory properties that help fight symptoms. It is also recommended that people with the diagnosis drink plenty of water to loosen their secretions and eat thicker foods so as not to irritate their throat.

Home remedies for flu do not replace the treatment prescribed by the doctor, but they help to improve immunity and, in this way, allow a faster recovery.

See 8 home remedies recommended for faster recovery:

1. Orange juice with lemon and propolis

This juice is rich in vitamin C and helps boost immunity. To make the juice, just squeeze two oranges and a lemon and use honey to sweeten it. At the end, add two drops of propolis extract.

2. Ginger tea with lemon

This tea, in addition to being rich in vitamin C, is anti-inflammatory and, to make, just put 1 cm of ginger in 1 cup of water and boil. Then add a few drops of lemon.

3. Acerola juice

Like oranges and lemons, acerola is rich in vitamin C, which encourages the proper functioning of the body’s defense cells. To make acerola juice, place 1 cup of acerola with water in a blender and mix well. Then strain, sweeten with honey and drink right away.

Check the gallery for foods that help boost immunity:

1 salmon Salmon is rich in omega 3pixabay sunflower seed Sunflower seeds as well as chestnuts are rich in selenium.stock chestnuts Chestnuts are a superfoodiStock 02_lemon burn The vitamin C present in citrus fruits, such as lemon, orange and mandarin, also strengthens the immune system.Nery Montenegro – Unsplash 1 peanut butter Good fats are also indicated by specialistspixabay 1 sweet potato Sweet potatoes are also on the list of foods that promote immunity, as they are rich in vitamin A.unsplash 0

4. Apple juice with honey

This juice is a great expectorant, helping to eliminate the secretions that are produced and accumulated during the flu. To do this, you need to mix two apples, a glass of water and 1/2 lemon in a blender. Then strain, sweeten with honey and drink.

5. Garlic syrup

Garlic has properties that contribute to strengthening the immune system. To make tea, it is recommended to boil 150 ml of water and add 200 g of sugar. Then add 80 g of crushed garlic gradually and boil for 10 minutes. Finally, strain and take two scoops a day.

6. Lungwort tea

Like apple juice with honey, lungwort tea has an expectorant property, helping to release the secretion produced during the flu. This tea can be prepared by placing a tablespoon of dried lungwort leaves in a cup of boiling water. The drink must be strained and taken while still warm.

7. cashew juice

Cashew is also one of the fruits that are rich in vitamin C and, therefore, it is also considered a great option to fight the flu. To make the juice, just put seven cashews in a blender with two glasses of water and sweeten with honey.

8. Hot drink for flu

Another good recipe against the flu mixes ginger, star anise and cinnamon and should be drunk hot to fluidize the airways. To make it, just boil 300 ml of milk, four thin slices of ginger root, a teaspoon of star anise and a stick of cinnamon. When the milk starts to bubble, wait another 2 minutes before turning off the heat. The mixture should be sweetened with honey and taken warm before bed. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)