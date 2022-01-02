See how Corinthians players spent the new year

Last Friday, people from all corners of the world celebrated the passage from 2021 to 2022. my helm, then, has set aside for you records of how Corinthians players spent this special date.

In principle, most athletes celebrated the New Year in the company of their families. Different from the young Xavier, Gustavo Mantuan and Guilherme Castellani who enjoyed the New Year together at Praia do Rosa, in Santa Catarina.

The trio even participated in a live at the Instagram made by Gustavo Mosquito. Timão’s 19 shirt, who was next to his family, also exchanged a few words with striker Willian during the video call. In it, players shared positive votes for 2022.

Alvinegro’s squad has been on vacation since December 10th, the day after the loss to Juventude that marked the end of Brasileirão 2021. The re-presentation at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava is scheduled for January 10th. The debut on the field by Paulistão should take place on the 26th.

Check out images of the Corinthians players’ new year

Fábio Santos spent the turn with his family

Reproduction/Instagram

Cassio posed next to his wife

Reproduction/Instagram

Willian also celebrated the new year alongside his family

Reproduction/Instagram

Giuliano was one more who celebrated the passage with his family

Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo Mosquito shared a photo with his wife and children

Reproduction/Instagram

Roni also spent the turn with her family

Reproduction/Instagram

Vitinho posted a photo next to his girlfriend with fireworks in the background

Reproduction/Instagram

Xavier, Gustavo Mantuan and Guilherme Castellani celebrated the comeback together

Reproduction/Instagram

Adson had the company of his girlfriend

Reproduction/Instagram

Lucas Piton also posed alongside his girlfriend in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro

Reproduction/Instagram

Gabriel Pereira was another one who spent the turn with his girlfriend

Reproduction/Instagram

Matheus Donelli was also part of the team that celebrated the New Year alongside his girlfriend

Reproduction/Instagram

See more at: Corinthians squad.

