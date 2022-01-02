See how the Cruzeiro commemorations with Ronaldo will be this Sunday

The celebrations for the 101th anniversary of Cruzeiro will focus on Ronaldo Fenômeno, the owner of the club’s football. Since being announced as the 90% buyer of SAF, the former player has been more behind the scenes. Therefore, the fans are curious to hear Ronaldo’s plans for the Fox.

The Phenomenon’s first contact with the fans takes place this Sunday (2) at a breakfast at Toca da Raposa II, for the part of Diamante members.

Also on Sunday, at 11 am, the club will host a live for 5 Star members, in which Ronaldo will answer fans’ various questions about the transition to SAF and his role, as part of his group, of majority member of the club company celeste .

The program will also include a Cruzeiro action for the 20 oldest 5 Star members who are still active. They will be invited to meet Ronaldo, as well as part of the Diamante partners.

The traditional celebration mass for the club’s anniversary takes place at Igreja São Sebastião, in Barro Preto, at 4:30 pm, with limited presence of people.

Ronaldo speaks to the press on Monday (3), at an online press conference. Because of the new coronavirus pandemic, Cruzeiro will not hold any major public event as initially suggested.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.