see how to find your work card number

THE PIS (Social Integration Program) finances the unemployment insurance and salary bonus to low-income workers. The numbering is used to identify the individual so that he or she receives the employment benefits that are rightfully theirs.

Remembering that in 2021 there was no payment of the PIS/PASEP for the months worked in the year 2020. The workers’ allowance for this year (2020) will be transferred from 2022 according to the PIS calendar.

You’ll probably like it too:

Check now the new requirements to receive the PIS/Pasep in double

More than 10 million workers can withdraw PIS/Pasep

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep in Caixa?

PIS in the physical work permit

The PIS number will be found on the old version of the work card at the top of the 1st page, next to the citizen’s name and photo. In older versions, the number will not be on the work card, but on a separate card.

If the user loses this card, he can find the number virtually, following the step-by-step instructions below.

PIS in the digital workbook

The PIS number will be automatically generated when the citizen signs his or her work card for the first job with a CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) contract.

Caixa Econômica Federal registers the PIS automatically, without the need for the citizen to be present at a service point. This registration is necessary for the worker to be recognized and thus be able to receive their labor rights.

How to find the PIS number in the digital work card?

See the step by step below:

Download the application In your cellphone; enter your CPF and click “Next”; If you don’t have an account, click on “ Create your account ”; After inserting the CPF, enter the Gov.br password and click on “Enter”; Access contracts (to see the companies worked); Choose the current company you work for and click on “+” it’s the PIS/PASEP number will be displayed.

What are the benefits?

The PIS number will be displayed when needed via the physical or digital work card. See the benefits:

FGTS;

Salary Allowance;

Unemployment insurance;

Retirement.

Other data that the user will find in the PIS digital application.

Single Registry;

FGTS extract;

Citizen Card;

Physical workbook.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you will follow everything about banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Divine Epiphania / Shutterstock.com