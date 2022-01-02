See how to hire the new credit option

A partnership between Nubank bank and Creditas lending platform has expanded the offer of products and services to customers. Thus, loans can be made through the Nubank platform.

Read more: Who will be entitled to the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022?

Through the partnership between the two companies, Nubank gives up to 1% cashback to customers who take out loans and give the car as collateral. Values ​​can reach R$ 150 thousand.

Nubank loan

The loan offered by Nubank, in partnership with Creditas, allows interested parties to borrow money, leaving only the car as collateral. In other words, it facilitates access to credit for those who currently need to pay for other expenses.

Thus, the contract can be up to 90% of the car’s value. In addition, Nubank guarantees lower interest rates. At first, the company released this type of loan only for some customers. The attempt is to test and confirm the feasibility of this form of loan.

According to Nubank, as long as there are loan installments, customers cannot sell the used car as collateral. But, the person can continue using the vehicle with peace of mind while paying the loan installments on time.

Payment can be made within 60 months. Also, even if the car is financed, it can be used for the loan. But, for this, it is required that at least 50% of the car’s value has already been paid.

Also, the amount left over to pay the car is also included in the loan amount. For example, if R$20,000 remains to be paid for the car, this amount is considered when releasing the loan. So, if you wanted R$ 10 thousand in loan, you will get a total of R$ 30 thousand. Cars cannot be older than 15 years.

To take out the loan, just access the Nubank application. In the tab “To borrow” or “Loan”, in the option of car as collateral. It is possible to make a simulation before hiring. The entire process is online.

It is also necessary to pass information about the car, such as license plate, year of manufacture, model and accessories.