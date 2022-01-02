See what you can do with a million dollar share of the Mega da Virada winning jackpot

This latest edition of Mega da Virada was awarded the highest prize in the history of the draw, R$ 378 million. Two bets, one from Cabo Frio (RJ) and the other from Campinas (SP), matched the six numbers drawn (12-15-23-32-33-46) and each won R$189,062,363.74.

Campinas’ winning bet is on a 14 odds pool. This means that each winning share gave the winner approximately R$13.5 million.

THE CNN prepared a list of ten luxury items that a winning share of half of the Mega da Virada prize can buy. Check out:

Luxury cars

If one of the newest millionaires wants to get faster too, he can spend the money of one of the winning shares buying one of the 25 produced units of the powerful Brabus 900 Rocket Edition from Strasse. It is the most expensive car for sale in the country.

Paying R$9.5 million, the winner will be able to accelerate in the most powerful 4×4 in the world, with 900 horsepower and going to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. With the “change” for the quota money, you can still have one more toy in the garage.

If desired, the winner can still have a Ferrari to diversify the garage. But it will have to spend another R$3.3 million. The Ferrari Roma has 620 horsepower and a top speed of 320 km/h, going from zero to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds. The sports car is considered one of the most luxurious of the traditional Italian brand.

yachts

If you want to sail the seas, a good option might be a private yacht. For R$ 6 million it is possible to embark on a real mansion on the water. At that price, the Azimut 56 is over 17 meters in length, with suites, living areas, dining room, bow lounge and various leisure environments.

It was this model that the player of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Thiago Silva, chose to present to his family. The winner of one of the winning shares can buy up to two.

Or, you can invest all the quota money with a single vessel. The Azimut 78 costs R$ 13 million and is 25 meters long, with a dining room, kitchen, suites and several other large rooms. The yacht is the darling of country singer Gusttavo Lima and Neymar.

Apartments

Speaking of Neymar, the owner of a share of the winning bet in Campinas by Mega da Virada may have a life even more similar to that of the PSG ace. This is because for around R$ 4.7 million it is possible to buy at least two penthouses equal to those of Neymar, in the luxury condominium that is the largest building in Latin America, in Balneário Camboriú, in the state of Santa Catarina.

But if you want to stay closer to other beaches, a good option is Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro. The neighborhood is the most expensive in Brazil, with a square meter costing R$ 21,612.19. Therefore, whoever has a winning share will be able to buy up to three 200-square-meter apartments there.

Trips

If the winner wants to get out of Brazil a little, he can certainly go anywhere in the world. But if he dreams of discovering Disney, he will be able to visit Mickey Land 385 times. That’s because a complete 15-day luxury tour for one person in Orlando, a city in the United States where the Disney parks are located, costs around R$ 35,000.

But a paradise destination is always a good option, so why not visit the Maldives Islands? An upscale trip to the Maldives, for one person, costs an average of R$87 thousand. With 13.5 million you can swim on beaches with crystal clear water at least 155 times.

All prices include accommodation, food, tours and air tickets.

wines

In 2018, a wine lover won the most expensive bottle of wine in the world for US$ 558,000, around R$ 3 million. Whether one of Mega da Virada’s winning Campinas accounts can buy at least four bottles of 1945 Romanee-Conti, the most expensive wine in the world.

Helicopter

To have a helicopter to call your own, a person needs to spend at least R$7 million. With the value of one share, you can buy almost two units.

However, if you want to make the tour more luxurious, the winner can purchase a Koala AW119. The helicopter reaches a maximum speed of 267km/h and costs almost R$10 million. This model is the darling of executives of large companies and even used by law enforcement agencies and government agencies around the world.

jet

The cheapest model on the market costs around US$1.9 million (approximately R$9.9 million) in the United States.

Therefore, the holder of a winning quota would be able to buy a jet and still keep BRL 3.6 million.

Jewelry

If the dream of the holder of a share of R$ 13.5 million in the Mega da Virada draw is to buy the famous necklace from the jewelry store Tiffany & Co used by celebrities, it will still not come true.

The piece, worn by Lady Gaga during the 2019 Oscars, was valued at US$30 million, around R$160 million. Only the winner of 12 shares could acquire the desired gem.

However, other jewelry accessories are more “affordable”. One of Tiffany & Co’s best-selling bracelets, X, costs R$ 173 thousand. Thus, it is possible to buy 78 items with the prize.

Clock

The world’s best-selling Rolex, Datejust, can vary in price. Some of the items have diamonds and can be more expensive, while others are simpler and have lower values. The Datejust 31, the best selling of the line, costs R$ 125,600. The money received from Mega da Virada buys 107 watches of this model.

iPhone

The iPhone is one of the best-selling smartphones in the world. Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively. With the prize of a share of R$ 13.5 million, the winner is able to buy 1,421 devices of the Pro version and 1,285 of the Pro Max version.