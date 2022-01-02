Sertanejo Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, is buried in Curitiba

The body of country singer Yago, from the duo with Santhiago, was buried this Thursday (30) in the Parish Cemetery of Orleans, in Curitiba, Paraná. The artist died at the age of 29, last Wednesday (29), after facing a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax.

Photo: Instagram playback.

The artist was hospitalized at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital, located in Curitiba. Pneumothorax is a condition that occurs when air, which should have been in the lungs, leaks into the chest. Shortness of breath is a symptom of lung collapse.

“The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven. Today, unfortunately, he rested after an arduous fight with a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax”, wrote the team in a publication made on the duo’s official Instagram profile.

In his profile, singer Santhiago, who was also Yago’s brother, lamented his death. “Our story was beautiful, my only scolding was you leaving too soon, you always holding back my lack of wits, now what? What do I do without you?” he began.

“My life is simply aimless, I don’t know how I’m going to continue and if I’m going to continue, you were the only person who believed in me, and got the best of me”, continued the countryman. “It hasn’t fallen for me yet… God help you… Take care of me, and if you see that I’m wrong, pull my ear, I’ll try, I just don’t promise to make it. I love you forever my nino”, he concluded.

The brother duo had a 15-year career. On their YouTube channel, the two used to post covers and imitate great names in Brazilian music such as Cesar Menotti, Paula Fernandes, Luan Santana, Zezé Di Camargo and Leonardo. They recorded their first album in 2016, entitled “Porre da Dor”.

Yago’s death marks another loss for the sertanejo this week. Also on Wednesday (29), singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luíza, died at the age of 28 after spending 14 days in hospital for having suffered three cardiac arrests as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism.

In addition to the two artists, Marília Mendonça, the Queen of Sofrência, had already taken a hit in the musical world when she died on November 5, in a plane crash in Minas Gerais. Another four people died in the accident: an uncle of the singer, her producer, pilot and the co-pilot of the aircraft.