Services, IT and agribusiness will boost GDP in 2022

RIO – The account is made by economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Macroeconomics Bulletin of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV): almost two-fifths of the Brazilian GDP will grow in 2022. The group brings together segments that are already growing (agriculture, oil and mining) and sectors less affected by high interest rates and economic cycles, such as health and public and private education.

The airlines that will boost the economy next year are also part of those that expanded thanks to the effects of the health crisis and the post-pandemic, such as information technology and services to families.

This 38% share of GDP, which represents R$2.8 trillion after taxes, will grow by 1.3%, preventing the country’s economy from sinking below zero this year.

Given the heterogeneous behavior of the economy, Silvia says it is exaggeration to think about recession, even though industry and commerce have poor results, due to high interest rates and inflation. But GDP should advance less than 1%.





Investments will be another vector of dynamism. Bradesco, which monitors company announcements, calculates at R$766.9 billion the total investments disclosed by Brazilian companies in the last 12 months until November — a level that has been growing throughout 2021.

According to Fabiana D’Artri, an economist at Bradesco, the number of ads increased and spread across sectors:

— These are large contributions with the capacity to derive other investments, such as in the commodities sector, which will unfold into services to be demanded.

Regularized stocks

To meet the repressed demand by the pandemic, Ser Educacional is ready to open ten units in 2022, an investment of R$ 140 million, also aimed at libraries, technology and content production. The network reaches 320,000 students with the incorporation of Fael, a group focused on distance learning, acquired in March 2021.

— We are very confident, it will be the first year of normalization of post-pandemic classes. People have postponed projects, there is a repressed demand that we intend to meet. For next year (2022) there is work to remodel education with the new trends that emerged in the pandemic — says the president of Ser Educacional, Jânyo Diniz.

He continues:

— We made more than R$1 billion in acquisitions, buying medical school, edtech, Fael. We are a company that is more prepared for the new stage of teaching.

And information technology continues to shine. According to Silvia, it is a sector that has been advancing since 2012, always above GDP, and was benefited by the need to quickly digitize the economy during the pandemic. If you repeat the average since 2012, it should grow close to 2%.

Even the industry is predicting that the increasing normalization of inventories and supply in global supply chains will benefit the vehicle, machinery and equipment and construction sectors. In 2021, the lack of inputs surpassed the tax system in complaints.

— To take the tax system off the top is a very serious problem for the industry. This normalization (of global chains) has an important role for industry — says the manager of economic analysis at the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Marcelo Azevedo.

public investment

The confederation forecasts an increase of 1.2% of GDP in 2022, with industry growing by 0.5%, in a movement concentrated in the second half, when inflation is expected to have alleviated the cost of companies and the pockets of families. For Azevedo, the services will be the main responsible for the projected high:

— There is plenty of room for family-oriented services to grow. There is pent-up consumption, which will sustain some growth.

In this group of services are restaurants, hotels, beauty salons. The movement is slowly returning and, if the Ômicron variant does not spread in Brazil as it has in other countries, which could lead to more measures of social distancing, it is expected that the sales of these segments will increase.

This is what Sálua Bueno, a partner at a bistro chain in Rio, predicts. She plans to open eight restaurants Amélie Crêperie et Bistrot and Juliette Bistrô Art Déco, taking the chain to São Paulo and Belo Horizonte:

— Before the pandemic, we had three own stores and the format to grow the franchise. With the pandemic and the crisis in the real estate sector, we reached a wonderful spot in Garcia D’Ávila (a prime street in the South Zone of Rio). The year was a roller coaster, but we used delivery and we managed to keep ourselves.

Sálua says that, for each new store, there are between ten and 12 new hires. With the expansion of the network and the return to consumption, the businesswoman expects to earn 25% more.

Fabiana, from Bradesco, cites the potential for expansion of regulated sectors, such as energy and sanitation, with new legal frameworks, which do not follow the economic cycle:

— It is a cushion for other vectors with a weak economy.

Public investment begins to emerge in Bradesco’s survey. With fuller coffers, state and municipal governments announce works.

— These ads will become cement, employment in 2022, still under the effect of the lowest interest rate (from the moment the investments were announced). Already (new) investments can be postponed in 2022 and the announcements (of new contributions) may decrease, with the recent rise in interest rates — alerts Fabiana.

Political instability, in an election year that promises to be polarized and turbulent, does not affect investment decisions, she says:

— What matters is the cost of capital.

more hospitals

Rede D’Or looks at the demographic profile when investing. Even with inflation and high interest rates, expansion continues in 2022. There are 43 ongoing projects that should be completed by 2025, adding 6,700 beds to the current 10,600, explains Octavio Lazcano, financial vice president at Rede D’Or.

—For early 2022, we will deliver the new tower of Hospital Sino Brasileiro, in Osasco (SP), Hospital São Rafael, in Salvador, and the expansion of Hospital São Vicente, in Gávea (Rio).

Currently, according to Lazcano, the company employs 55,000 people and should increase by another 30,000 over the next five years:

— The Brazilian population continues to grow by 1 million a year and is aging rapidly. As it gets longer, medical-hospital services are more important to society.

If the sectors that bypass interest and inflation continue to grow, the overall picture could be better if it weren’t for political turmoil and fiscal risks, says Silvia, from FGV. It forecasts a 0.7% increase in GDP in 2022.