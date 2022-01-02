Sesa will readjust hospitals after increases in cases with flu-like symptoms

After the increases in patients with flu-like symptoms, Covid and non-Covid in the last days of 2021, the Health Department (Sesa) reported that it intends to adapt the care network to meet the increase in cases across the state. For this, meetings with management of state health units are being held by the folder. A statement was released today, 1st, on the social networks of the School of Public Health of Ceará (ESP).

“Sesa reinforces to the population that it is essential to wear a mask and avoid crowding, especially for those with flu-like symptoms or who will interact with people from the risk group, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and postpartum women”, highlighted the School in its official profile on Instagram. Check out the full note below:

This Saturday, the Municipal Health Department confirmed that there is already community transmission of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in Fortaleza. The term is used to indicate the occurrence of cases when it is no longer possible to identify the source of the contamination, that is, the virus already circulates without restrictions among the population. Furthermore, the current estimated moving average of cases (60.7 cases) is almost double the one registered two weeks ago (31.0 cases), with a trend towards a progressive increase in the number of cases of the disease in the City.

Previously published studies prove that this variant is more transmissible than others such as Gamma and Delta. According to the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the infection are extreme tiredness, body aches, headache and sore throat. According to Sesa’s Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation, Ricristhi Gonçalves, some parts of the state are already experiencing an epidemic. “We can already consider that there is an epidemic of flu syndromes and the one that is prevailing is Influenza A H3N2. We have already identified at least 277 cases, 69 of them with a subtype for Influenza A H3N2”, said the holder on the 29th of December in an interview with THE PEOPLE.

The secretary explained that Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region concentrate the largest number of cases, so, in these regions, the flu can already be considered an epidemic. With the arrival of the rainy season, which starts in February, cases of flu syndrome may increase even more in the state. The current recommendation for anyone with flu-like symptoms is to perform a Covid-19 test.

As for the treatment, according to Sesa’s recommendations, it should be carried out primarily at home. The trip to hospital emergencies should be aimed at more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, postpartum women and immunosuppressed, or for those with more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or excessive tiredness. Among the recommendations of Sesa for those who have any flu-like symptoms, as long as they do not show any aggravation of the disease, are: self-quarantine, continuous use of a mask, in addition to drinking plenty of water.

Sesa keeps working about six free points to perform the Covid-19 exam throughout Ceará. There is a testing center at the Hotel Excelsior, in the Center of Fortaleza, equipment at the airports of Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte, at the Hospital Geral de Fortaleza (HGF), at Shopping RioMar Kennedy and at the Engenheiro João Thomé Bus Terminal (Fortaleza Bus Station) . In the case of Hotel Excelsior, the daily capacity for exams at the Testing Center went from 200 to 300 people to carry out RT-PCR exams per day, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm. To be tested, the person does not need to be showing symptoms of the disease. Just go to the site with an official document with a photo.

