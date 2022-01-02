Ship with more than 4000 people on board and 52 positive cases in the port of Lisbon | Coronavirus

a cruise ship with more than four thousand people on board, he has been held up for two days at the Lisbon Cruise Terminal, after an outbreak of covid-19 was detected in 52 crew, none of them Portuguese, according to the captain of the port of Lisbon, White scallop.

With an Italian flag, the ship was forced to interrupt its voyage to Funchal, where it would make a stopover to watch the fireworks show on New Year’s Eve, before heading to Lanzarote (Canary Islands), after being detected. that several crew members were infected with SARS-CoV-2 following routine testing. In the end, however, 52 cases of infection were confirmed and transferred to hotels in the capital.

According to the captain Vieira Branco, in statements to Lusa, the Aidanova arrived in Lisbon on the 29th, with 4,197 people on board, including 1,353 crew and 2,844 passengers, of various nationalities, mostly German.

After carrying out the necessary procedures, the health authorities authorized the uninfected passengers and crew who were still on board to leave the cruise ship.

Authorization was also given for the vessel to leave the port of Lisbon, but the shipowner chose to remain until 2 January, the departure being planned for that day to Lanzarote.

“The international health authority is following the case”, the director-general of Health, Graça Freitas told CNN Portugal, guaranteeing that those infected “are doing well from a clinical point of view”.

The captain of the port of Lisbon said that the plan to make a stopover in Funchal turned out to be unfeasible by the national health authorities.

At the end of this Friday morning, health authorities determined that “there was no need to maintain the restriction for other passengers and crew who were negative to leave aboard”, and restrictions on the departure of the cruise ship were also lifted. .

“Right now, the ship does not have any restrictions on the movement of passengers and crew on board, they are all negative, and on the departure of the ship”, guaranteed Vieira Branco.