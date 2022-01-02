simulate taking out a loan of up to R$1,000 in the app

In 2020, Caixa Econômica Federal created the Caixa Tem application, with the intention of making payments for Emergency Aid possible. However, over time, the platform has been specializing in banking services, and today it is even possible to apply for loans. Thus, Caixa Tem credit ranges from R$300 to R$1 thousand and can be paid in up to 2 years. To learn more and check how to simulate loan amounts, check out below!

Simulate a loan of up to R$1,000 through Caixa Tem

According to Caixa, the contracting party can pay the loan in up to 24 installments. In addition, it is possible to make a simulation to know all the conditions before contracting the service. The first point to note is the interest rate. In Caixa Tem credit, this monthly rate is 3.99%. It is considered high compared to other possibilities in the financial market.

Precisely for this reason, through simulation, the interested customer is able to define the amounts of the installments and even the time to pay. And then decide if it’s worth applying for the loan. It is noteworthy that the Caixa Tem loan program was created to serve low-income families. However, according to economists, the opportunity is worrisome, as there are more chances for this population to get into debt.

Finally, to perform the simulation, just access the Caixa Tem application (Android and iOS) and select the option “Crédito CAIXA Tem”. Next, indicate the desired amount for the loan, set a payment date and in how many installments you want to pay off the debt. There, you will have access to all the conditions offered by the service; then you can decide whether or not to apply for the Caixa Tem loan.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com