SMS confirms community transmission of the variant in Fortaleza

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) confirmed that there is already community transmission of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the capital. Pasta released the information in the latest Covid-19 Weekly Report, which provides details on the epidemiological scenario of the pandemic in Fortaleza. The term is used to indicate the occurrence of cases when it is no longer possible to identify the source of the contamination, that is, the virus already circulates without restrictions among the population.

“There was an introduction and community transmission of the new variant of international concern Ômicron (B.1.1.529) in Fortaleza. Ômicron has an unusual number of mutations and high transmissibility, and should become the dominant variant in the national and local epidemiological scenario in For this reason, the incidence of the disease must continue to be closely monitored”, ponders the organ in the document.

Furthermore, the current estimated moving average of cases (60.7 cases) is almost double the one registered two weeks ago (31.0 cases), with a trend towards a progressive increase in the number of cases of the disease in the City. Even with the increase in diagnoses, the current pattern of mortality from the disease is considered “stable” by the SMS – thanks to the end of the second wave of cases and the increase in the fraction of the immunized population. In Fortaleza, those who have already received D2 for more than four months can now take D3 without the need for an appointment.

However, the bulletin does not rule out that the data may change due to the new variant. “This scenario can still be changed by the dominance of the new Ômicron variant, which has relevant vaccine escape, although it appears to be less “aggressive” from the point of view of the clinical course”, informed the SMS. Days before the release of municipal data, the State Health Department (Sesa) did not rule out the possibility of community transmission of Õmicron in Ceará.

Until this Saturday, January 1st, a total of three cases of the variant were confirmed in Ceará, all in travelers. “One of them is Thai, 24 years old, is pregnant and started feeling flu-like symptoms on December 7. She underwent a CT scan of the drive-thru at Shopping RioMar Kennedy and completed isolation in Fortaleza. There is no information on vaccination in the patient”, detailed the folder through a note on the occasion.

The governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), announced last Thursday night, 30, that the state will intensify testing actions against Covid-19. According to Camilo, Sesa will expand the sending of testing kits to municipalities, to increase the number of exams outside the Capital. In Fortaleza, new test points will be opened. The governor has not announced, however, the estimated number of tests to be carried out, or whether health facilities will be authorized to carry out tests on people who do not have symptoms.

Free Covid-19 trials in Fortaleza: know where to do it

Sesa keeps working about six free points to perform the Covid-19 exam throughout Ceará. There is a testing center at the Hotel Excelsior, in the Center of Fortaleza, equipment at the airports of Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte, at the Hospital Geral de Fortaleza (HGF), at Shopping RioMar Kennedy and at the Engenheiro João Thomé Bus Terminal (Fortaleza Bus Station) .

In the case of Hotel Excelsior, the daily capacity for exams at the Testing Center went from 200 to 300 people to carry out RT-PCR exams per day, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm. To be tested, the person does not need to be showing symptoms of the disease. Just go to the site with an official document with a photo.

