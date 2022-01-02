Spanish newspaper claims that Flamengo gained strength by hiring Coutinho

Credit: FC Barcelona/Disclosure.

The Spanish newspaper “Sport” stated this Friday (31) that Flamengo would have gained strength by hiring midfielder Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona.

“The Rubro-Negro option is gaining momentum. And next week, with the start of the transfer market in La Liga, negotiations can take shape definitively. Everyone here is in a hurry. Barça, the first, because they must make room in the wage bill so that Ferran Torres can join, the signature that Xavi Hernández asked for and that the club closed with diligence. Also, you want to embed a central or pure ‘9’. Either there’s Philippe’s farewell, or the cast can’t be improved.”, said the newspaper.

According to the publication, Flamengo would be willing to pay 3 million euros a year as salary for the athlete (about R$ 19 million) for a loan until June 30 or until the end of 2022.

“Flamengo starts the pre-season on the 10th. Their new coach, Paulo Sousa, will land in Rio de Janeiro at the beginning of the year. And, in record time, he will have to form a squad that has the obligation to fight for all the titles, starting with the Copa Libertadores, after the vice-championship of the last edition. And, for Coutinho himself, time is short. It’s a fight against the clock to regain sensations and play sustainably, as Tite asked him to, so that he could include him in the list of 23 Brazilians who will go to Qatar in 2022”, completes the newspaper.

Philippe Coutinho, in addition to being speculated in rubro-negro, also had his name linked to reinforce the teams of Palmeiras and Atlético-MG recently.

