Special uses photo of another actress instead of Emma Watson

The special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts premiered this Saturday (1) and touched many fans, but some of them noticed a gaffe in the production: at one point, a photo of another actress was used to illustrate a line from Emma Watson, to Hermione.

The glitch comes around 5 minutes and 50 seconds into production, when Watson says he was eight at the time the first book in the saga, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released. At the moment, an image appears of a girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears — but this is another actress, Emma Roberts.

The photo was published by Roberts — who is the niece of Julia Roberts — in 2012, as seen in the original post:

And the confusion, of course, did not go unnoticed on social media.

Neither HBO Max nor the actresses commented on the faux pas. As soon as they do, the text will be updated.

The special

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts celebrates 20 years of release of The philosopher’s Stone, first feature in the franchise. The HBO Max special will also feature the filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films in Harry Potter.

Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts will debut in HBO Max on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

The seven books in the franchise Harry Potter have been adapted into eight films by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. The author of the work now works on the derivative franchise fantastic animals, which has already had two movies released and has another three in development.

The third feature will be located in Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.