Spider-Man Joke 3 About Tobey Maguire Means More Than Fans Realize

Contains spoilers

A comic scene in Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) served as a reference to a classic Spider-Man 2 moment with Tobey Maguire, but it also had a deeper meaning, according to Screen Rant.

In Spider-Man 2, there is a scene where Peter Parker tries to jump off a building in hopes of overcoming his fears and regaining all of his abilities, before falling and limping away, as he hurt his back.

Continues after advertising

This scene has become a popular Internet meme, being referenced in Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) at a time when Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker complains about his back problems, but what a lot people may not have realized it was an inside joke.

Spider-Man’s Back Problems by Tobey Maguire

Prior to shooting Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire began pressuring Sony to delay production because of back injuries he sustained while working on another feature film.

Rumors quickly began circulating in Hollywood that Tobey Maguire was exaggerating about his injuries to justify a higher salary, although the actor denied these rumors.

It is a certainty, however, that Sony considered replacing Tobey Maguire with another actor in Spider-Man 2 before his full recovery to return as Peter Parker.

It’s a lot of fun that this real-life complication, which almost resulted in Tobey Maguire’s replacement, turned into a joke in Spider-Man 2.

Even more fun is that the writers of Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) remembered this detail to prepare a reference in the new feature.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3), by Marvel, is now showing in theaters.

Marvel movies and series can be watched on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the streaming service.