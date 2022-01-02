Starfield wishes a happy 2022 with a new Bethesda space image

Bethesda decided to celebrate the new year wishing a happy 2022 with a new image of Starfield, the long-awaited sci-fi RPG for November 11, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X|S that continues to show with the eyedropper.

Also in this case, it is not a screenshot but a concept art, that is, an image that serves above all to illustrate the style and environments present in the game, which in this case refer to the Science fiction more classic: in the fascinating illustration we see a glimpse of space as seen from the surface of an ice-covered alien planet.

In the background a nebula, while in one corner of the image there is a vehicle evidently specialized in exploring the most inaccessible surfaces, with two astronauts contemplating the panorama: “Dedicated to a year of discoveries”, the message attached to the conceptual art reads. We also see something like a Northern Lights.

Here’s to a new year full of discovery. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/XIGqzGX6Oy — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) December 31, 2021

Therefore, the teasers in Starfield continue after the image in mysterious caves to explore that was released a few days ago, while yesterday some supposed images emerged from an old version of the Bethesda RPG.

In the meantime, we’re looking forward to an actual performance from Starfield, which Bethesda has decided to target for November 2022, probably in the E3 period: as happened also for Fallout 4 and other titles of the company, it seems in fact that Todd Howard and associates intend to show the game in depth only in the proximity of the real release.