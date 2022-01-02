Andressa Urach confessed that the beginning of pregnancy was quite difficult and only in the sixth month did she feel beautiful

Andressa Urach (34) used social media on Thursday, 30, to share a new photo of her pregnant belly. The model is waiting for a boy, who will be called Leon, the result of his relationship with the entrepreneur James Lopes.

In the image shared on Instagram, she appears wearing a pink bikini, and holding a coconut, and in the caption she confessed that the beginning of pregnancy was quite difficult and only in the sixth month did she start feeling beautiful.

“I confess that only now with 6 months of pregnancy I’m starting to feel beautiful. The beginning was very difficult, I thought I was ugly, fat, bloated, I was very sick and cried for any reason. Now I’m still crying hahaha, but I feel more cute because the belly is showing!”, revealed.

Andressa also gave details of some symptoms she is experiencing at this stage of pregnancy. “I don’t feel as sick as I used to, but now the heartburn phase has started. I feel shortness of breath, swollen legs, hip pain, it seems like there’s no more space inside me to eat and soon I’m full, very sleepy, tired”, she said, who talked about the good part of pregnancy: feeling Leon kick. “The only good part is that I can already feel @leonurachoficial kicking and he kicks a lot in the morning, afternoon and night.”

Finally, Andressa spoke about the romanticization of motherhood. “People romanticize pregnancy. But the only good part is the baby, because the process is my God. Our hormones are just a thousand away from my husband hahaha”, vented the model.

Check out the photo of Andressa Urach’s big belly:





