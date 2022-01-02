Striker goes to court against Flamengo for ex-wife’s pension – 02/01/2022

Forward Paulinho, champion of the Brazil Cup with Flamengo in 2013, fights with the club in court for the payment of alimony to his ex-wife, in money that should be transferred to take care of his daughter.

The player alleges that Flamengo was obliged, by court decision, to transfer 15% of the athlete’s earnings as provisional alimony, to be transferred to the child. This should happen, according to Paulinho, even when he was loaned to Vitória, in 2017.

However, the attacker says that Flamengo did not discount the food allowance in favor of the minor when his contract termination occurred. Thus, according to Paulinho, the mother of his daughter filed a lawsuit against him, demanding the transfer of values.

Paulinho’s lawyers argue that, as the player’s employer, Flamengo was solely responsible for the discount and transfer of amounts corresponding to the alimony in favor of the athlete’s daughter’s mother.

In total, Paulinho charges R$ 32 thousand from Flamengo. At the time he defended the club, he received a salary of R$ 160,000, according to information contained in the process. Of this amount, 15% – or R$ 24 thousand – were transferred monthly to women.

Summoned to defend itself in the process, the red-black team says it did not commit an illegal act, challenged all documents attached by the attacker and claimed that the value of the contract termination was paid to the player. He also accused Paulinho of bad faith in the process and asked for his conviction.

In an initial decision, the Court asked for Paulinho’s income tax, to verify how much the player received in image rights – he says he hasn’t declared income for 3 years, as he didn’t have enough income, and is countered by Flamengo, who accuses him to hide the assets of the authorities. Today, the player defends Rio Branco (ES).

Flamengo was contacted to comment on the process, but did not respond until publication. If the club wants to speak up, the score will be updated.