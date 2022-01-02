Superstars with Covid, Flamengo’s plan and more: the latest in football

Credit: Disclosure – PSG/Disclosure – XP/Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

After a period of stability, new cases of coronaviruses continue to be detected. Thus, two aces, Messi and Ronaldo, tested positive and are in isolation. While the Argentine won’t be able to re-appear at PSG, the Phenomenon will miss an important appointment at Cruzeiro.

See below for today’s morning football news (2).

MESSI WITH COVID-19

Present in Argentina, Messi will not be able to present himself to PSG on the scheduled date for having contracted the coronavirus. This way, your trip will only be released after the ace is cured of the disease.

RONALDO IS ALSO CONTAMINATED

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Ronaldo had the same diagnosis. Because of this, the new owner of Cruzeiro, who is in isolation, will be absent from the club’s 101th birthday party.

Fan Token Cruise Launch The pre-sale of Cruzeiro Fan Token was a success, it was sold over R$4 million in just a few minutes. If you didn’t buy the CRZ during the pre-order, you can still buy it at the official launch! Sign up to not miss the launch.

FLAMENGO DESIGNS PLAN TO BUY ANDREAS

Despite the midfielder’s failure in the Libertadores final, the board maintains the posture of closing its purchase in the middle of the year. In this scenario, behind the scenes, there is already a plan to seal the deal with Manchester United.

“TRAUMA” INTERFERES IN THE INTEREST OF THE ATHLETIC-MG IN JESUS

Portuguese, who is free on the market, is Galo’s priority target to take over the team, but the experience with Jorge Sampaoli makes the club adopt caution in current negotiations.

DESTINATION OF HAALAND

Speculated on European football giants, the Borussia Dortmund center forward, highly valued in the market, revealed that he has preference over which league he intends to play in the future.

FLAMENGO PROCEEDED IN JUSTICE

Paulinho started a legal dispute with the Rio team due to the non-payment of alimony to his ex-wife, since the amount of R$ 32,000 should have been transferred to his daughter.

BALLAD IN FLAMINGO

Due to the sales of João Lucas, Max and Bill, Flamengo started 2022 supplying the coffers, something that will contribute for the stipulated budget target to be reached.

ATHLETIC-MG MONITORS FOLLOWERS

As Junior Alonso and Nathan Silva are close to negotiating with European football, Galo monitors the market in search of good options, considering that the defenders form the team’s starting duo.

CRISIS IN CHELSEA?

After granting a controversial interview, Lukaku started a crisis behind the scenes at Chelsea. Therefore, Thomas Tuchel decided to remove the Belgian from the clash against Liverpool.

READ TOO

Neymar, Messi and Mbappé are left out of L’Équipe’s selection in Ligue 1

Ball market: Primo de Messi strengthens Rio de Janeiro club

Year to forget? Neymar ends 2021 with the worst average number of his career in Europe

PSG sets Brazilian striker to be Mbappé’s replacement

Former Real Madrid striker negotiated and almost came to play for Flamengo

World Cup, Champions League, Serie A and more: 9 competitions to keep an eye on in 2022

7 technicians available on the market that fit the Cruise’s budget

CBF pays homage to Remo and Bahia, and internet users ask for Recopa among regional champions