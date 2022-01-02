Support for classic BlackBerry smartphones comes to an end – All in Technology

Top sellers in the early 2000s, BlackBerry has just made an announcement that has shocked its fans. Without further ado, the company informed users that it will finally end its official support for the brand’s classic smartphones.

The announcement of the end of support was revealed earlier this week via the 9To5Mac website. With the news, BlackBerry devices running the BB10 OS system version will no longer have official support from the company. In addition, these devices will also no longer receive security packages or improvements in terms of carrier connection and Wi-Fi.

See too:

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t necessarily force users to dispose of their older devices. However, the end of support may result in loss of functionality for calls, cellular data, SMS and emergency service.

BlackBerry & Future

With so many innovations hitting the smartphone department, companies like BlackBerry and Nokia have had to reinvent themselves to win over consumers. Obviously, these companies didn’t believe that touch-screen phones would be so successful as to eliminate the physical keyboard altogether. As a result, both now have Android smartphones and state-of-the-art features.