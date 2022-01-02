Sylvinho’s Commission has six favorites on Copinha’s list to join the professional

Corinthians’ youth team is about to officially start the 2022 season. The professional team, in turn, has yet to reappear (and will only do so on the 10th of this month). Despite this, behind the scenes, some young people are already drawing the attention of Sylvinho’s coaching staff.

THE my helm found that, over the last season, six athletes from the Alvinegra base were well observed by Sylvinho and his committee, who frequently requested materials about the youngsters. it is about the defender Lucas Belezi, full-back Reginaldo, defensive midfielder Mandaca, midfielder Matheus Araújo and forwards Giovane and Felipe Augusto.

The six youngsters are registered for the Copinha dispute, which, for Corinthians, starts on January 4th, at 9:45 pm, when the team faces Resende. The next commitments are against River-PI and São José.

For some of these young people, joining Timão’s professional cast would be nothing new. Therefore, the my helm reminds a little of the trajectory of the boys in the Parque São Jorge team.

In time: forward Cauê is also part of the group of youngsters watched more closely by Sylvinho’s commission, but he shouldn’t play Copinha. Even enrolled in the competition, the athlete has negotiations underway with Lommel SK, from Belgium.

belezi

The defender was revealed in Corinthians’ head categories and, in 2019, was promoted to the Under-17 team. After a good performance, he started working in the Sub-20 in 2020.

In 2019, the young man participated in a friendly between Timão against Botafogo-SP and became the youngest athlete to wear the Corinthians shirt among the professionals.

Reginaldo

The left-back arrived at Corinthians in October 2020, to defend the U-20. Versatile, the athlete stood out in the youth categories and attracted attention throughout 2021.

If promoted to professional, Reginaldo can play his first game for Timão in the category. Despite this, he has already been part of Sylvinho’s main team in some training sessions.

Mandaca

The defensive midfielder arrived at Corinthians in September 2020 and soon stood out in the youth categories. One of the highlights of the team, the young man has also been part of the first team.

Throughout 2021, he participated in three Timão games: the victory against Novorizontino and the defeats against Peñarol and Palmeiras.

Matheus Araújo

The young midfielder is one of the few who already has a professional relationship with Corinthians. He recently renewed with the Parque São Jorge club until the end of 2024.

Matheus Araújo stood out in the youth teams, is one of Timão’s greatest jewels and has already participated in a professional game. On the occasion, Corinthians beat Novorizontino by 2-1.

Felipe Augusto

Felipe is one of the names most considered for a good future at Corinthians. The young man was promoted to the U-20 team in 2020 and alternated between this category and U-17 throughout the season.

In early 2021, he was one of the names promoted to the first team, living in the same situation as Cauê. However, he had only four opportunities in the team.

Giovane

The young striker is one of the newest names in the club, having arrived at Timon in July 2021. Even with little time, Giovane stood out for his top scorer: there are 17 goals scored in 23 games played for the U-20. He hasn’t had a chance in the first team yet.

