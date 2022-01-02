Tadeu Schmidt debuts in reality and exalts audience in cliché video. TV News

Tadeu Schmidt appeared as BBB22 presenter in the first call of the reality show, released this Saturday (1st). The video follows a very sugar water line, without showing any information about the new edition. The advertisement only extols the success of other seasons of Globo’s attraction, in addition to emphasizing that the public is in charge of the program.

“What could be bigger than Big? The show that broke global voting records. In 21 editions, 336 participants, 1706 days on the air. The most talked about TV show on the planet. And who’s running the game? In the biggest reality show on the world world, you are the boss [espectador]”, says the presenter in the call, interspersed with images of the last two editions of the reality, which reached high ratings and great repercussion.

In a video previously released on the show’s social media, the new host had provided some more interesting spoilers than what you see in the first official call. He highlighted, for example, that the leader will have more privileges and that the house will have a mysterious button. Another new feature of the attraction will be the presence of Dani Calabresa, who will replace Rafael Portugal in the CAT BBB board.

“I really wanted to tell you some news. Tell you some things I found out, but they didn’t let me tell you anything. The team is right next door in a meeting, and I can’t say anything. But I can’t wait to share everything with you. Between us, 2022 is right around the corner,” he commented.

Substitute for Tiago Leifert on Globo’s biggest reality show, Tadeu Schmidt recently showed that he is in the spirit of the program. He even simulated a wall on his social networks, with the help of his family – the “eliminated” one was his daughter Valentina.

“You ran away from responsibility. When your chance to help arose, you hid and this is unforgivable inside this house. The result is that everyone voted for you. The one who leaves the house today to buy bread at the bakery is you, Valentina Schmidt,” said the journalist during the joke.

Check out BBB22’s first call: