Tadeu Schmidt reveals a trump card for the BBB that Bial and Leifert didn’t have; know which· TV news

New Big Brother Brazil presenter, Tadeu Schmidt revealed that he will have a trump card that Pedro Bial and Tiago Leifert didn’t have when they headed the Globo show. It is about the help of the two daughters to debate the subjects of the reality show at home.

“It won’t be difficult for the people here at home to follow, because BBB is their favorite show. Valentina and Laura are addicted to BBB. Now they will follow along with their father, who will later go there to present. maximum!”, revealed the former titleholder of Fantástico in an interview to Altas Horas this Saturday (1st).

To keep up with the frenetic pace of the confined and all the events of the reality, the journalist from Natal promised that he will be “the enemy of sleep” and that he will only sleep after the participants. “I want to live that, I want to have my eye on that. Total immersion,” said Thaddeus.

Despite the promotion on Globo, one of the challenges that the presenter will face will be comparing his work with that of his predecessor. But Laura and Valentina’s father says he is not afraid of negative comments.

“When a person comes with a criticism in a polite way, I think it’s super cool. But when they come to curse, I don’t even hear it, I erase it there and I don’t even want to know about it anymore. I don’t intend to please everyone,” explained Tadeu.

The journalist also claims that he is prepared for the new challenge at the station. “I’m sure I’m going to show myself as I’ve never shown myself on television. It’s something that will happen naturally, I’m not going in with no blocks, no protection… I’m throwing myself, I’m prepared to go there and live the incredible experience that I know it is,” he told Serginho Groisman.

first call

Tadeu Schmidt appeared as BBB22 presenter in the first call of the reality show, released this Saturday. The video follows a very sugar water line, without showing any information about the new edition. The advertisement only extols the success of other seasons of Globo’s attraction, in addition to emphasizing that the public is in charge of the program.

“What could be bigger than Big? The show that broke global voting records. In 21 editions, 336 participants, 1706 days on the air. The most talked about TV show on the planet. And who’s running the game? In the biggest reality show on the world world, you are the boss [espectador]”, says the presenter in the call, interspersed with images of the last two editions of the reality, which reached high ratings and great repercussion.

In a video previously released on the show’s social media, the new host had provided some more interesting spoilers than what you see in the first official call. He highlighted, for example, that the leader will have more privileges and that the house will have a mysterious button. Another new feature of the attraction will be the presence of Dani Calabresa, who will replace Rafael Portugal in the CAT BBB board.

Substitute for Tiago Leifert on Globo’s biggest reality show, Tadeu Schmidt recently showed that he is in the spirit of the program. He even simulated a wall on his social networks, with the help of his family — the “eliminated” one was his daughter Valentina.