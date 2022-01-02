Target of Fluminense and Santos, Nathan can go to another club in the series A

Credit: Disclosure

Midfielder Nathan is leaving Atlético-MG and will have three proposals to play in 2022. The player was recently on Santos and Fluminense’s radar for next season, but a new club entered the dispute for the athlete.

Fortaleza, from coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, made a proposal identical to Galo to have the midfielder in 2022. Leão do Pici still promises to pay the player’s salary in full, which is around R$400,000 monthly.

With the three proposals (Santos, Fluminense and Fortaleza) identical, Atlético-MG should not interfere in the negotiation and will let Nathan choose where he prefers to act in 2022. Fluminense and Fortaleza, with the Libertadores dispute in 2022, emerge as favorites for rely on the player.

Nathan wants minutes on the field

One of the main points for the player’s departure in 2022 is the minutes on the field. Last season, Nathan was present in 39 matches with the Rooster shirt, scoring three goals in total.

Nathan arrived at Atlético-MG in 2020, coming from Chelsea, England, and has a contract with Galo until the middle of 2024. A loan is seen with good eyes by the athlete and by the club to gain more time on the field for 2022.

READ TOO

Are you coming to Flamengo? Barcelona stipulates value to release Neto

Real Madrid sets Brazilian full-back to be Marcelo’s replacement

On the radar of Palmeiras and Flamengo, Coutinho may have a new destination in Europe

Ball market: Palmeiras monitors Marcelo’s situation for 2022

CBF pays homage to Remo and Bahia, and internet users make an unexpected charge

7 technicians available on the market that fit the Cruise’s budget

World Cup, Serie A and more: 9 tournaments to keep an eye on in 2022

Serie A: 18 clubs have defined their coach for 2022; know which ones