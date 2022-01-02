Tasso believes Lula’s alliance with Alckmin can help overcome disunity in Brazil

Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB) greatly regretted the departure of Geraldo Alckmin from the PSDB. In an interview with journalist Henrique Araújo, in the Páginas Azuis do O POVO, he classifies this as one of the worst news for the party and even doubts whether the party will recover from the loss. With the former São Paulo governor out of the PSDB, he believes that the possible rapprochement of the former tucano with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) can help to overcome divisions in Brazil and facilitate political interaction with those who think different. He believes that the eventual ticket with Lula for president and Alckmin as vice-president has possibilities of success. The full interview will be published on Monday, 3.

In the same conversation, Tasso says what he intends to do when he no longer holds office — he avoids talking about retirement.

He also talks a lot about Ceará politics. The relationship with the Ferreira Gomes brothers, the meetings and disagreements. Evaluates the government of PT Camilo Santana (PT) and Mayor José Sarto (PDT), in Fortaleza. He also speaks of the 2022 elections. About the former ally, federal deputy Captain Wagner, he says: “For me it is a disappointment.”

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Tasso’s interview will be published in O POVO on Monday, 3. Subscribers will have early access this Sunday, 2, on O POVO Mais.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags