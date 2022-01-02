Taxi drivers and people with disabilities will be exempt from IPI when buying a new car for another five years

Correction: although the text of the law mentions the acquisition of cars for use in the autonomous transport of passengers, the IPI exemption will be valid only for taxi drivers and does not include drivers for apps like Uber.

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the text that extends for five years the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the purchase of new cars by taxi drivers, application drivers and people with disabilities.

With this, the benefit will be guaranteed until December 31, 2026. According to the government, as it is an extension of the existing tax exemption, a new compensation would not be necessary.

“The law serves people with physical, visual, hearing and mental disabilities and autism spectrum disorders, as well as those with hearing disabilities, not benefited by previous legislation. The measure heats up the automobile industry and does justice to taxi drivers and people with disabilities,” said Bolsonaro, regarding the enactment of the law, approved by Congress in December.

– IPI for TAXI DRIVERS and PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. – I sanctioned Law 14,287, of 31/Dec/2021, which renews the IPI exemption for taxi drivers and people with disabilities. pic.twitter.com/wSAq2EFX21 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 1, 2022

According to the government, with the rules, the maximum price of the car that can be acquired with exemption from the IPI by the disabled person is now R$ 200 thousand, including taxes. Before, this limit was R$ 140 thousand.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Economy, in turn, Bolsonaro decided to veto a device that expanded the exemption to include non-factory car accessories.

“The tax will not be levied on accessories that, even though they are not original equipment of the vehicle purchased, are used to adapt them for use by people with disabilities”, said the article approved by Congress.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ team, however, stated that the proposal would offend constitutionality and the public interest by instituting a tax benefit, with the consequent waiver of revenue, without an estimate of financial and budgetary impact, and disregarding the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

“Today, only accessories and options that are factory-made are benefited from the exemption. The measure allowed other options that were not factory-made to be exempted as well. In this case, the expansion was vetoed because the impact calculation was not made. financial economic, nor presented compensatory measures”, explained the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

