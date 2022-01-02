Telefnica and LaLiga manage to block 40 pirate IPTV providers in Justice

Telefonica, a telecommunications company, and the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) obtained an injunction in court that determines the blocking of 41 pirated IPTV platforms operating in the country, a decision that was granted after a lawsuit initiated in 2019 by the company.

As described in the case file, IPTV platforms have wide versatility and are able to circumvent the blocks imposed by television operators in a few days, a factor that was considered during the judgment, with the so-called “dynamic blocking” being authorized, in which ISPs will often be able to update your restriction methods.

The determination affects providers such as Vodafone, Orange, Digimóbil, Telefónica Spain etc. who will have to invest in a way to reduce the consumption of piracy through TV Box devices and prevent the transmission of LaLiga games and other content.

According to the football organization, in 2020 the games were seen illegally more than 71 million times, a number that registers a drop of 16 million compared to 2019, but which still shows alarming results due to the greater adoption of pirated consumption.

Devices not approved for receiving cable TV signals or video on demand are also popular in Brazil and have long been in the sights of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Federal Revenue, which periodically carry out actions to combat piracy through the seizure of this equipment, a number that last year reached 1 million units retained by the regulatory agency.

In addition to violating copyright law, those who use these pirated devices are putting their security at risk, as reported by Anatel. Last week the agency identified malware on unapproved TV Box sets, a threat that puts users’ privacy at risk

