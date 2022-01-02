Ten games awaited for PS4 and PS5 in 2022 | Games

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has just completed its first year of life marked by exclusives like Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. 2022 promises even more special titles coming to the console, such as God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West, which will also be released on PlayStation 4 (PS4). Below is a list of ten games expected for 2022 to be released on Sony platforms, including PlayStation Studios exclusives and partner releases.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Following the trend of re-releases like Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy come to PS5 with visual and performance improvements thanks to next-gen hardware. The launch is scheduled for January 28, 2022.

Among the main improvements are support for 4K resolution and 30 FPS or even 1080p resolution and 120 FPS on compatible monitors. It’s worth noting that separate versions of the games are no longer for sale at the PS4 store, forcing you to purchase the bundle with both in the digital version.

One of the most beloved fighting game franchises of all time is back. Scheduled for February 17, 2022, The King of Fighters XV seeks to fix the problems of its predecessor, mainly in relation to the online system and graphics. Now, the game uses rollback netcode to ensure that Internet matches are stable and fluid.

Fans can expect a roster of 36 selectable fighters, with four more trios planned via DLC. The launch takes place not only on PS4 and PS5, but also on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, a new intellectual property by Guerrilla Games — responsible for Killzone. The release is scheduled for February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5, including a free PS5 update if the player has the last generation version. This will be Sony’s last cross-gen release with this offering.

The game will continue Aloy’s journey six months after the original game, now in the Western United States. The heroine must brave the ruins of ancient society to avoid a new extinction and face even more dangerous machines. There is also a dangerous tribe of humans who managed to tame the creatures and use them to their advantage.

One of the most anticipated games of 2022, Elden Ring will be available from February 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is described as From Software’s most ambitious project and brings together all the team’s experience with the Souls series, bringing an open world to exploration and boss fights that promise to be very challenging.

The entire mythology of the game was created by George RR Martin, renowned author responsible for the Game of Thrones saga. The story takes place in the Middle Lands, inhabited by ancient demigods who took possession of fragments of the Pristine Ring. The greed for power ended up triggering a war and it’s up to the player to defeat the deities to become the new lord.

Gran Turismo 7 arrives on PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022 as a grand showcase of the graphics power of Sony’s next-gen console. Those who own the PS4 version must pay $10 (about R$57.00) if they want the PS5 version with all the new hardware improvements.

The racing simulator will have more than 400 vehicles to select from, plus a campaign mode that promises the entire Grand Touring experience. Furthermore, there is a mode that allows you to freely customize the vehicles with new paints and stickers, as well as a photography option to capture many of the best moments of the game with quality.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 God of War, God of War: Ragnarok will continue the story of Kratos and his son Atreus in the Nordic lands. The game arrives on both PS4 and PS5 in 2022, still without a defined date. Remember that the upgrade from the old console to the new one is paid, following a new Sony policy for its cross-gen releases.

Cory Barlog, who directed the previous game, is not ahead of this new game. This time, the position rests with Eric Williams, who is a veteran of Santa Monica Studios. The gameplay perspective should follow that of the 2018 game, with a third-person view. The story, however, must now have figures such as Thor, Angrboda and the giant Tyr.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is about to cross over to its third generation console with the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version in March 2022. The game was originally released in 2013 for PlayStation 3 (PS3) and Xbox 360 and is a success absolute with more than 115 million units sold worldwide.

It’s still unclear what’s new in this version, especially compared to the PC version. Despite this, you can expect graphical improvements over last-gen console versions, gameplay optimizations and faster loading screens, especially when switching characters in campaign mode.

Developed by Luminous Productions, Forspoken is a new Square Enix game slated for May 24, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PC. The title takes place in the fantasy world of Athia and is played by Frey Holland, a human who was mysteriously transported to this new place and who ends up being the only one able to help the local population.

Forspoken’s gameplay draws attention due to its open world and the variety of spells that the protagonist can use in combat. The heroine is also able to move with a lot of speed and stylish movements through the scenarios.

Developed by Bethesda, GhostWire: Tokyo is a first-person action game that portrays a Tokyo dominated by supernatural forces that are making the population disappear. Players must face various vengeful spirits in an ultra-modern urban landscape. For this, the protagonist allies himself with an entity capable of providing the necessary power to unravel the truth behind the disappearances.

The game is scheduled for release sometime in 2022 and, at first, will have versions only for PlayStation 5 and PC. Before Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, the game already had a temporary exclusivity contract with Sony and the Xbox owner chose to respect it.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence and depicts the journey of brothers Amicia and Hugo after their home was devastated. The first gameplay demonstrations show a significant improvement in several aspects, especially graphics and gameplay.

The game doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it should hit the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Players will be able to use a variety of tools, in addition to fighting, sneaking and manipulating the mice that have been a constant danger in the previous game.

