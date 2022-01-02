2021 was a good year for gaming. With new consoles hitting the market, more powerful PCs and cellphones, and ever bolder developers, we’ve seen great titles like It Takes Two, Unsighted and many more – you can even check out our list of the top 15 games of 2021. Now with the arrival of a new year and several games already revealed, we are looking forward to more.

Here, we’ve listed the 10 most anticipated games of 2022, which include Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and more. The list is not in order of priority. We consider games that have a release date or window set for the new year.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The next big game in the Pokémon franchise will be different from the rest of the original series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be set in the Sinnoh region when the location was still known as Hisui. It’s unclear exactly what will happen in the story, but you’ll help civilization populate the area and catalog Pokémon in a semi-open world, like Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, for example.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft’s new tactical shooter will not be PvP, but survival coop. Using the core structure of Rainbow Six Siege, players must now battle an evil alien force that threatens the future of humanity. If you like Siege’s gameplay and the Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood format, you’ve got your plate full with Rainbow Six Extraction.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is the next title from legendary producer FromSoftware, responsible for Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The game, unlike the others, relies heavily on an open world and is not only characterized by a genius level design in linear phases. With several gameplay options, you’ll need to face new dangers to become a new pristine lord.

Forbidden West horizon

The sequel to the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s adventures across a desolate world. This time, she goes west, to the San Francisco area, to stop a new threat that could end all life on the planet.

God of War Ragnarok

To round off Kratos’ adventure in Scandinavia while facing beings from Norse mythology, God of War Ragnarok comes to calm fans’ nerves. The new game will follow the events of God of War (2018) and bring new revelations about the local pantheon, as well as the secrets surrounding Atreus, son of the Spartan.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Calamity Ganon was defeated. Or was it not? Breath of the Wild 2 (the official title has yet to be revealed!), Link’s new adventure will set our favorite Silent Knight in search of Zelda, who has been kidnapped by an evil force. To do this, Link will have to explore what appears to be a retelling of Hyrule, now suspended in midair, and will need to use new powers to save the princess.

Gran Turismo 7

The new game in the Gran Turismo series promises to be different. Developed for the PS5, Gran Turismo 7 seems to move away from the traditional simulator format and embrace the arcade format a little more, as is the case with Forza Horizon, one of its competitors.

triangle strategy

To satisfy a little the hunger of those waiting for a new Final Fantasy Tactics, know that Square Enix will release a new tactical RPG called Triangle Strategy in 2022. The game follows the same artistic direction that consecrated Octopath Traveler, with a delicate 2D pixel art unforgettable.

starfield

Starfield is going to be one of the biggest games of the year. Not just because it’s a brand new space adventure RPG, but because this is Bethesda’s first game using a brand new graphics engine – which was sorely needed a while ago. After the purchase of Zenimax by Microsoft, the title became exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Sea of ​​Stars

Coming from an indie producer, we have one of the most anticipated games of the year. Sea of ​​Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, but not only that. The game is a turn-based combat RPG that pays homage to another classic in the genre: none other than Chrono Trigger. With promotional material, it’s impossible not to feel the hype fueled.

However, these aren’t the only big releases of the year. Below, we’ve listed our honorable mentions of games that will or may arrive in 2022. We consider games and expansions with defined release dates, as well as titles that don’t yet have a due date but that have already been announced.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The Elder Scrolls VI

The Callisto Protocol

Forspoken

Final Fantasy XVI

Ghostwire Tokyo

avowed

hellblade 2

The Plague Tale: Requiem

redfall

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

fable

Forza Motorsport

Indiana Jones

Perfect Dark

The Outer Worlds 2

State of Decay 3

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Saints Row

Gotham Knights

Suicide Squad

Hollow Knight: Silksong…?

The year is promising, isn’t it? So, what is the game you most want to play in 2022? Is it here on the list or in the honorable mentions? Or did we forget your favorite? Comment below.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.